August In Almunecar: Town Offers More Than 30 Cultural Activities For All To Enjoy

By Betty Henderson • 31 July 2023 • 19:45

Almunecar is the place to be this August Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almunecar

ALMUNECAR is set to offer more than 30 cultural events this August. The events include fascinating literary talks, hilarious comedy shows, beautiful concerts and exciting theatre shows.

As well as Almunecar’s world-famous celebrations to mark their patron saint’s feast day, next week from Wednesday, August 9 until Tuesday, August 15, locals and visitors can enjoy a wide range of more than 30 cultural activities this month.

The cultural programme kicks off with talks about the history and culture of Almunecar.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 1 and Wednesday, August 2, authors Nicolás A. Fernández and Miguel Quesada Medina will discuss their books ‘La caña de azúcar en Almuñécar‘ and ” Lavis Rock en Sexi” in Plaza Marruecos.

Comedy fans are in for a laugh from Thursday, August 3 until Saturday, August 5 as festival favourite José Luis Calero and comedians Comándate Lara and Luis Piedrahita crack jokes at El Majuelo Park.

Poetry also takes centre stage on Saturday, August 5 with a ‘moon poems’ recital at Peñón del Santo viewpoint, offering panoramic vistas to match the verses.

On Tuesday, August 8 before the patron saint celebrations kick off, pianist and composer David Gómez will perform ‘A Piano and 200 Candles‘ in Parque del Acueducto.

The town band plays its traditional concert in Plaza la Constitución on Monday, August 14 under the baton of conductor David Pino.

Then from Friday, August 18 until Thursday, August 24, concerts by flamenco artists Antoñito Molina, Arcángel, Laura Gallego and Mariquilla with guests will fill El Majuelo Park with traditional Andalucian sounds.

Other musical highlights in Almunecar include tribute acts for Spanish pop legends Mecano on Monday, August 21 and family friendly shows ‘Nada Fue Un Error‘ on Thursday, August 17 and ‘The Call‘ on Friday, August 25.

Theatre comes to Almunecar with the opening of the Greco-Latin Theatre Festival on Sunday, August 27, an acting extravaganza which will run until Sunday, September 3.

“We have an amazing, packed August cultural programme,” said councillor Alberto García. “We invite you to come and experience it and make the most of Almunecar’s wonderful cultural life“.

All are invited to come and soak up some culture while surrounded by the sights, sounds and tastes of the spectacular coastal town this summer.