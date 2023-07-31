Record Spanish Sea Temperature Poses Risk To Weather Stability And Wildlife

By John Ensor • 31 July 2023 • 14:41

Record sea temperatures in Valencia. credit lunamarina/Shutterstock.com

Recent statistics have revealed record-breaking sea temperatures in Spain’s coastal areas, which are not only a threat to marine wildlife but also are predicted to increase the risk of storms later in the year.

The temperature of the Mediterranean Sea continues to rise. During the week of July 20, the Valencian coast reached an incredible 27.7 degrees Celsius, However, this was surpassed on Tuesday, July 25, with a record-breaking 28.7 degrees Celsius on the coast of Gandía, according to a report in Nuis Diario.

High Temperatures Recorded Earlier In The Year

The previous recorded temperature was in 2003 when 28.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Mediterranean. Experts claim the rise threatens marine wildlife and will lead to an increase in storms

Silvia Falcó, at the head of the research, warns that ‘previously 28 degrees was reached in September, after the accumulation of heat throughout the summer, but if now in July we have already exceeded that barrier, it is cause for concern.’ After a sweltering summer with temperatures still to be recorded in August and September, ‘these figures may continue to rise.’

Threat To Marine Life

Many bathers who take to the sea to cool off have found to their surprise that the water is too warm.

The rise in temperature could be so lethal that ‘some organisms will not tolerate it and will die,’ warns Falcó. Scientists also expect to see ‘a change in the composition of the fauna,’ as well as adaptations and changes in behaviour.

Researchers explain that some molluscs die in a few days, an would only survive if they are buried in the sand. In the case of jellyfish, whose temperatures fluctuate with the environment, ‘might need more food and, therefore, be more active.’

Another consequence Falcó points out is that the accumulated heat of the sea could lead to extreme meteorological effects such as storms, hurricane-force winds in autumn.