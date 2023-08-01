Ears To The Donkeys: Donkey Dreamland’s Dinner Fundraiser Delights Diners

Yellow Alert Plus Three Days Of Terral Conditions Forecast For Malaga Province Close
By Betty Henderson • 01 August 2023

woman, man and boy at dinner

The dinner was a magnificent display of community spirit. Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland

DONKEY DREAMLAND has expressed their heartfelt thanks to supporters who made their ‘Dinner for the Donkeys’ event such a success on Saturday, July 29.

The donkey sanctuary, based in La Cala de Mijas took to Facebook to declare the recent charity dinner at La Sierra restaurant in Mijas a “big, big, big success!” Though the final fundraising total has yet to be announced, plenty of generous supporters turned out for their big night.

The ‘Dinner for the Donkeys’ event, held to raise funds for the donkey rescue’s vital work, saw guests enjoy drinks, a three-course meal with wine, a fabulous raffle and live music, all while helping donkeys in need.

The donkeys greeted guests before they headed inside for dinner.
Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland
Well-known members of the community showed their support.
Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland
Guests enjoyed a three-course meal and social fun.
Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland
Guests were serenaded with live music at the dinner.
Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland
The music had everyone up on their feet.
Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland

Since launching Donkey Dreamland around two and a half years ago during the difficulties of Covid lockdown, founder Amaya Isert and her team have already helped more than 50 donkeys through rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming.

Donkey Dreamland sanctuary is grateful for the generosity of the diners who donated to the raffle and bought auction items, plus the outstanding service from La Sierra staff, which combined to make for a very profitable evening.

The raffle featured a fabulous selection of prizes from local businesses including a €50 voucher for dinner or lunch at El Gusto restaurant in La Cala de Mijas, gift vouchers for EVO pilates studio in La Cala, and four places on a charter boat ride. The venue also donated a dinner for two in their scenic, hillside setting.

Raffle prizes filled a whole table at the event.
Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland

The generosity of the community will help Donkey Dreamland to continue their transformative work with the donkeys, freeing them from pain and offering them a life with dignity.

It was a busy week for the sanctuary as they also headed to Marbella Club hotel on Tuesday, August 1, offering the public a chance to socialise with their animals.

Children meet the donkeys at Marbella Club Hotel
Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland
Volunteers were on hand to teach the kids about the gentle animals.
Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland

The sanctuary explained that “Education is the key to a better world”, saying that education is key in showing people the gentle nature of the donkeys.

Donkey Dreamland offers many varied events, with something to suit all interests. Further information about the donkey sanctuary and how you can get involved is available online.

