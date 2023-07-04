Dinner For The Donkeys: Mijas Donkey Sanctuary Brings Back Favourite Fundraiser

By Betty Henderson • 04 July 2023 • 10:53

Their first ever Donkey Dreamland dinner raised more than €1,500 in January. Photo credit: EWN Media Group

DONKEY Dreamland sanctuary in Mijas is bringing back their signature event later this month, their Dinner for the Donkeys!

The event, set to take place on Saturday, July 29, is guaranteed to be a fabulous affair, filled with fundraising and social fun.

The event returns after their inaugural Dinner for the Donkeys which was held back in January and raised a staggering €1500.

The Dinner for the Donkeys will be hosted by La Sierra Restaurant at Cerrado de Aguila Golf Resort in Mijas, from 7:30pm. Guests will receive a welcome drink on arrival.

Guests will be treated to a delicious three course meal with options including cod al pil pil, with a vierge sauce, chicken supreme with a wild mushroom sauce or a courgette and pea risotto.

Dessert options include an apple crumble or a chocolate fondant. The food selection will be complemented by a selection of fine wines and refreshing beers.

The backdrop of live music will add a delightful touch to the enchanting dining ambiance.

Another highlight of the evening will be the raffle, featuring an array of fantastic prizes generously donated by local businesses.

Among the prizes are four exclusive spots on the luxurious Bombay Sapphire Boat, providing lucky winners with a two-hour charter filled with unlimited drinks and snacks.

Other prizes have been donated by Casa Barella, El Gusto, Biddy Mulligans, and La Sierra as well as VIP Donkey Walks from Donkey Dreamland itself.

Tickets to the dinner cost €45 with €12 directly going towards Donkey Dreamland’s heartwarming rescue mission. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Donkey Dreamland is dedicated to providing a safe haven for donkeys, offering them respite from past pain and suffering.

The shelter promotes love and respect in a serene and nurturing environment, nestled in the hills behind La Cala de Mijas.

The shelter is currently home to 20 donkeys, but has rescued more than 50 since it was founded around two and a half years ago, mid-pandemic.

This year’s Dinner for the Donkeys is a chance for the community to come together and make a difference in the lives of these remarkable, gentle animals.