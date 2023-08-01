By Jo Pugh • 01 August 2023 • 12:26

The Spanish Royal family at the Jardines de Alfàbia. Credit:The Royal Household

KING FELIPE VI, Queen Letizia, and their children Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia visited the Jardines de Alfàbia in Bunyola, Mallorca, on Monday, August 1.

The Royal Family arrived at 8pm, and Cristina Zaforteza, a member of the family who owns the estate, accompanied them on their tour.

The Jardines de Alfàbia, which is open to the public from March to October, is one of the oldest estates on the island.

The monarch, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía toured the estate for over an hour, and the three ladies were “surprised” that King Felipe had not visited before.“We really enjoyed it”, the King said. “We liked it very much”.

“We should have come earlier. It has been worth it. It is wonderful that it has been preserved for so many centuries”.

The hostess showed the royals around the lush gardens, which are clearly influenced by English landscaping, albeit with the island’s usual vegetation, such as orange trees and palms, among dozens of other species. After that, the royal family toured the manor house of the estate.

The visit is not just a holiday, as the family still performs royal duties.

On Thursday, July 27, the King received the mayor of Palma, Llorenç Galmés Verger, president of the council of Mallorca, at the Royal Palace on the occasion of the start of the Royal Family’s stay on the island.

On Sunday, July 30, Queen Letizia also visited the Mallorca film festival, to close its 13th edition in a glittering ceremony.

Meanwhile, on Monday, July 31, the King arrived early at the Real Club Nautico in Palma and embarked on the Spanish Navy sailing yacht, Aifos.

Although it was a still, humid morning, the forecasts showed that a sea breeze was expected during the afternoon, which arrived as promised, and enabled the King to enjoy his time on board.