Summer In A Bowl: Alfarnatejo’s Gazpacho Festival Celebrates Traditional Andalucian Dish

By Betty Henderson • 01 August 2023 • 20:53

The gazpacho festival received the seal of approval from regional authorities. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Alfarnatejo

ALFARNATEJO is gearing up to relish its favourite summer refreshment as the annual Gazpacho Festival arrives in the village on Saturday August 5.

Over 400 litres of the traditional cold soup prepared by locals will await guests on Saturday. The gazpacho will be made according to the village’s distinctive ‘three beats’ method of adding oil, salt and vinegar.

Local bands will entertain revellers as they tuck into the cooling soup accompanied by authentic Spanish omelette, with the first samples set to be available from 2pm.

The traditional recipe uses tomato, onion, pepper and mint, though there are plenty of variations. According to tradition, local women craft the clay bowls that the soup will be served in as part of a ceramics workshop in the lead up to the big day.

Festival events

This year’s festival spreads over four days, and launches tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 2 with a hot air balloon flight and star-gazing event.

The following day, on Thursday, August 3, there will be a tapas contest. There will be a traditional throwing contest and a ‘BarbiePink’ party on Friday, August 4, as part of the build-up to Saturday’s Gazpacho Festival day.

History of the Gazpacho Festival

The traditional ‘Three Beat Gazpacho’ is a local variation on the gazpacho dish which is originally from Andalucia, where it is still served particularly during the hot summer.

In Alfarnatejo, historically the dish sustained agricultural workers in the fields during the soaring summer temperatures. Its cooling effect makes it the perfect summer dish.

Today, gazpacho has become Alfarnatejo’s most famous dish, and the gazpacho festival, which is held each August, pays tribute to the original recipe and sometimes sees new variations created.

The gazpacho festival is a great chance to experience the village which is nicknamed the ‘Southern Pyrenees’ thanks to its stunning landscapes and vast ravines.

The gazpacho festival has also received recognition from regional authorities in Axarquia who are supporting the event.