By Jo Pugh • 02 August 2023 • 11:34
The swimming pool is just metres from Palma Nova beach. Credit: Meliá Hotels
AS he prepares for his final season as a tennis player, Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, has become a hotelier on the island where he was born.
The first property from his new venture, ZEL Lifestyle, opened last month in Palma Nova.
ZEL is a fresh hospitality concept, “Born in the Mediterranean” and was created in collaboration with Meliá Hotels International.
Founded in Mallorca, Meliá is one of Spain’s leading domestic operators of holiday resorts and the 17th-largest hotel chain worldwide, with more than 400 hotels in 43 countries.
Its look and feel is based on open and dynamic spaces, inviting guests to feel the warmth of a Mediterranean house.
In addition to two swimming pools and an inviting stretch of sandy beach, the hotel has a spa equipped with two jacuzzis, a steam room, and a sauna. Strangely, there is no tennis court at the hotel.
There are also well-appointed workout facilities with personal trainers available to guests.
The 165 room hotel is the first in a planned 20-strong chain in partnership with Meliá Hotels and the Grand Slam tennis hero.
Set along one of the island’s most famous beaches, Palma nova, the hotel is only a 15 minute drive from the bustling capital of Palma and less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca Airport.
Nadal already operates a tennis academy on the island, with two dozen or so courts in his home town of Manacor, but this is the champion’s first hospitality project.
