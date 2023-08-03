Another US Soldier Killed in Germany

By Catherine McGeer • 03 August 2023 • 11:41

: Honouring a Fallen Hero: A US Army soldier tragically loses her life in Germany Image: Shutterstock/ Volodymyr Zakharov

A tragic incident occurred in Germany this week, as a US Army soldier lost her life in a collision involving a civilian semi-truck and an armoured military vehicle. The accident, which took place near Tirschenreuth in Bavaria, marks the second crash involving an American tactical vehicle in the country within a week.

The victim, a 24-year-old female assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, was traveling in a Stryker armoured vehicle as part of a US convoy on Autobahn 93. Tragically, she was peering out of the vehicle’s roof hatch at the time of the collision, and the heavy door struck her head, causing severe injuries. Despite immediate medical attention from civilian personnel, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials from the US Army Europe and Africa division confirmed the incident and released a statement expressing condolences to the soldier’s family and fellow servicemembers. The soldier’s identity is being withheld until her next of kin is notified.

The local authorities and German police, who were quick to respond to the accident, reported that the collision occurred as the military vehicle merged onto the highway, and the civilian truck driver was unable to switch lanes in time to avoid the crash. It remains unclear whether the soldier was wearing a helmet during the unfortunate event.

A U.S. soldier was killed Tuesday when a tactical vehicle she was traveling in collided with a truck on highway A93 near Weiden in der Oberpfalz, Germany:https://t.co/EO2fgGcPAD — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) August 1, 2023

Thankfully, no other members of the US military were injured in the accident, but the loss of a comrade has left the unit devastated. The incident occurred during a series of drills being conducted by the US military in Germany, near the Grafenwoehr Training Area, the largest Army training site in Europe.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an accident has happened. Earlier this year, two Army trucks collided on a German freeway, resulting in serious injuries to one soldier and minor injuries to three others.

In light of this tragedy, both US and German authorities are likely to reevaluate safety protocols and enhance training measures to prevent future accidents and protect military personnel during convoy operations. As investigations into the accident continue, the focus remains on honouring the fallen soldier’s memory and supporting her family and fellow troops during this difficult time.