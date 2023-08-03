Nine Marijuana Plantations Closed Down In Malaga And Cordoba

By John Ensor • 03 August 2023 • 13:20

One of 29 arrests by the Guardia Civil. Credit: Guardia Civil.es

A huge anti-drug operation has resulted in numerous arrests and the closure of several marijuana plantations.

A report published on Thursday, August 3, has given details on Operation Boba, in which the Guardia Civil has apprehended 29 individuals involved in two criminal organizations that specialised in cultivating marijuana indoors and trafficking drugs in the provinces of Málaga and Córdoba.

As part of the operation, the authorities conducted 20 searches in several towns, resulting in the discovery and dismantling of nine marijuana plantations and five points of retail drug sales in the region.

Guardia Civil Uncover Massive Marijuana Growing Operation

The seizure included approximately 6,000 marijuana plants at various growth stages, with an estimated weight of 280 kg, along with 1.5 kg of hashish, 63 g of cocaine, four grams of heroin, and related drug paraphernalia. Additionally, the raid led to the confiscation of €36,000 in cash, a loaded revolver, six precision scales, and four vehicles.

The investigation, which commenced in late 2022, targeted two criminal groups known for illicit indoor marijuana cultivation, involving unauthorized connections to the electricity grid.

Further Drug Crimes Uncovered

Further inquiries revealed strong connections between the organizations, which had expanded their criminal activities to include retailing other substances like cocaine and heroin, while they used individuals with limited financial means for distribution and concealment.

To evade detection, both criminal networks brought in extensive security measures, even going so far as to burying the drugs in remote and inaccessible locations outside their residential properties.

The arrested suspects face multiple charges, including alleged crimes against public health, belonging to a criminal organization, and electricity fraud.

The investigation was under the supervision of the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Archidona, Málaga, and carried out by the Antequera Civil Guard Company, with the cooperation of various units from the Malaga Guardia Civil Command and the Córdoba Command.