Rock With Laughter in Gibraltar

By John Smith • 04 August 2023 • 16:32

An extra show by popular demand Credit: Dara Ó Briain

They will be rocking with laughter as yet another comedian adds Gibraltar to their tour list and this time its Dara Ó Briain.

The Irish comedian and mathematician found fame in the UK with appearances on many TV shows including Mock the Week which ran for 18 series and documentaries such as Dara Ó Briain Meets Stephen Hawking.

His latest venture Wonders of the Moon currently screening on Channel 5 combines his natural wit with a deep understanding of science and a need to explore and expand his knowledge of the world and space.

Gibraltar has become something of a magnet for English speaking comedians with sell out shows from Alan Carr, Jimmy Carr, Russell Kane, Sarah Millican as well as Nik Coppin and his irregular stand-up comedy events.

On his way back from an extended tour of Canada, Dara has added a late night show at St Michael’s Cave at 10.30 on Saturday October 14 as tickets for his original two shows on October 13 and 14 have already sold out.

Visit https://www.buytickets.gi/events/dara-o-briain-sowhere-were-we-600 to reserve tickets costing £35 plus booking fee and including shuttle bus.

Another comedian

Then on November 10 it’s the turn of Jason Manford who will be performing two shows also at St Michael’s Cave at 7.30pm and 10.30pm as part of his new ‘Like Me’ stand up tour.

Tickets which are also £35 can be obtained from the same source as the Dara Ó Briain tickets.

A man of many talents, Jason Manford is a radio presenter, singer, charity fundraiser, host of TV quiz shows, musical and panto star and of course stand up comedian who has won several awards and was nominated for the prestigious Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Festival.

Coincidentally both Jason and Dara respond to a sad tweet from an actress at this year’s Edinburgh event when she reported that just one person had turned up for her show.

Both commiserated and recorded that they had suffered similar shocks but said that this is how one learns the tools of the trade and how to cope with disappointment.