The Fifth Best Ice Cream City In All Europe Is Malaga

By John Ensor • 04 August 2023 • 20:40

What better way to savour the essence of summer than indulging in a scoop of delectable ice cream? Which cities in Europe boast the finest ice cream parlours that leave both locals and visitors craving for more?

Malaga has been unveiled as the fifth-best ice cream city in Europe and the third in Spain, making it a must-visit destination for ice cream enthusiasts, according to La Opinion de Malaga, Friday, August 4.

Holidu’s exhaustive study reveals that Malaga’s delightful array of ice cream parlours lures ice cream lovers from far and wide. Among the most popular flavours are the traditional horchata and dulce de leche, alongside inventive combinations like olive oil and rosemary.

The Best Ice Cream Parlour In Malaga

The coveted title of the best ice cream parlour goes to the renowned Heladería Inma, cherished by the people of Malaga for over half a century due to its more than 40 flavours and meticulous preparation.

The flavour of the moment in Malaga is none other than Kinder’s ice cream, enticing both residents and tourists to revel in its unique taste.

However, Cádiz claims the top spot on the list of best Spanish ice cream cities, with Cremeria Gelato Italiano as the ultimate ice cream parlour and the creamy Vino Oloroso as the current favourite. Alicante follows closely, enticing visitors with its biovegan ice cream, featuring a delightful blend of baked apple and cinnamon, and the Livanti Gelato Di Sicilia ice cream parlour.

The Top 10 In Europe

Across Europe, Italy takes the crown as the reigning ice cream king, with an impressive five out of the top ten best ice creams hailing from the country. However, Malaga, with its well-deserved fifth place, continues to charm with its exquisite ice cream parlours and flavours. The European top 10 is as follows.

Milan

Turin

Genoa

Rome

Malaga

Palermo

Krakow

Dusseldorf

Leipzig

Lisbon

In conclusion, for those seeking the ultimate ice cream experience, a journey to Malaga is a delightful adventure. With its revered Heladería Inma and the alluring Kinder’s ice cream, it promises an unforgettable summer treat.