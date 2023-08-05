Actor’s Son Confesses to Murder and Dismemberment

By Catherine McGeer • 05 August 2023 • 23:08

Daniel Sancho, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho, admits to the shocking murder of a Colombian surgeon in Thailand Image: Instagram/danisanchobanus

Daniel Sancho, Son of Actor Rodolfo Sancho, Admits to Murdering Colombian Surgeon in Thailand

IN a shocking turn of events, Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, the 29-year-old son of renowned actor Rodolfo Sancho, has confessed to the gruesome murder and dismemberment of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga on the island of Koh Phangan, southern Thailand. Thai police confirmed the confession, stating that the motive behind the heinous act was fuelled by jealousy and fear of infidelity.

According to Thai police, Daniel Sancho Bronchalo admitted to committing the murder out of jealousy, suspecting that Edwin Arrieta Arteaga was cheating on him. The victim’s remains were discovered at a landfill site on Koh Phangan, sending shockwaves through the local community and beyond. Police arrested Daniel on Friday, August 4, and he was interrogated over the weekend before he finally confessed to the crime.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo is the son of Rodolfo Sancho, a prominent Spanish actor known for his roles in ‘Mar de plástico’ and ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo,’ and is the grandson of actor Sancho Gracia. The spotlight turned towards Rodolfo Sancho and his family as news of the murder spread. Efforts to reach the actor’s representative were unsuccessful, and the Spanish Embassy in Bangkok is providing consular assistance to Daniel.

The chilling details emerged when Daniel himself reported Edwin Arrieta Arteaga missing before eventually confessing to the crime. The Colombian surgeon had arrived on the island shortly before his untimely demise. Thai police found Daniel’s involvement suspicious when they noticed cuts and scratches on his body during the reporting of the disappearance.

As part of the investigation, Thai police scrutinised CCTV footage, which revealed Daniel purchasing knives, a saw, and garbage bags before the murder occurred. A landfill site on Koh Phangan yielded the first grisly discovery subsequent searches uncovered additional remains and also a T-shirt, and shorts, further implicating Daniel in the crime.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo pursued a different path from his father’s acting career. He currently works as a chef at La Bohēme Catering, displaying a passion for the culinary arts. Beyond his cooking talents, he is an adventurous soul with a love for traveling, surfing, and skiing, evident from his social media presence. The chilling confession of Daniel Sancho Bronchalo to the murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga has sent shockwaves through the public and entertainment circles alike.