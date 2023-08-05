Social Media Star’s Giveaway Triggers Riot

By Catherine McGeer • 05 August 2023 • 21:43

Chaos in Union Square: Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Faces Charges Following PS5 Giveaway Mayhem

A highly anticipated PlayStation 5 giveaway event organised by popular Twitch streamer and content creator Kai Cenat turned into a chaotic scene of violence at New York’s Union Square. Thousands of eager participants descended upon the area after Mr. Cenat announced the event on social media, promising to distribute 300 PlayStation 5 devices. However, the situation quickly spiralled out of control, resulting in multiple arrests, injuries, and property damage.

Kai Cenat, a YouTube star and Twitch streamer with over 10 million followers and subscribers on social media, used his massive online presence to promote the PlayStation 5 giveaway event at Union Square. With the prospect of receiving these gaming consoles and a computer for live streaming, the event generated considerable excitement among gaming enthusiasts and his fanbase. However, as the multitude of fans crowded Union Square, the police struggled to control the situation.

As the crowd grew, the atmosphere became increasingly tense. People, eager to secure their prize, resorted to aggressive behaviour, hurling bottles, stones, and tins of paint. Reports indicated that individuals carried construction tools and fireworks, escalating the danger for the public and law enforcement. Video footage captured riotous scenes, the chaos caused injuries to many including a police officer who suffered a broken hand.

In response to the escalating situation, the New York Police Department felt the need to declare a ‘level four’ mobilisation, deploying around 1,000 officers to disperse the crowd and make over 60 arrests, and the influencer Mr. Cenat was taken into custody. The NYPD plans to charge him with multiple counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly due to the aftermath of the event he organised without a permit.

Authorities expressed their concern over the level of danger and recklessness witnessed at the event. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey emphasised that gatherings and celebrations are not discouraged, but they must not endanger public safety or escalate into dangerous situations. He cited the presence of weapons and fireworks as alarming factors that could have resulted in severe injuries or worse.

This incident is a reminder of the potential consequences that influencers can have when using their platforms to draw massive crowds without adequate planning or security measures. As online celebrities gain significant followings, their influence on social behaviour becomes substantial, and they hold a responsibility to ensure the safety of their fans and the public. Without proper coordination and preparation, events can quickly spiral out of control, leading to significant harm and damage

