By Jo Pugh • 06 August 2023 • 20:00

King Felipe with the authorities attending the trophy delivery of the "41st Copa del Rey MAPFRE" sailing regatta. Credit: The Royal Household.

KING FELIPE VI presented the trophies to the champions of the “41st Copa del Rey MAPFRE” sailing regatta on Saturday, August 5.

He was accompanied by the president of the Balearic Islands, Margarita Prohens, the president of the parliament of the Balearic Islands, Gabriele le Senne, and the mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, among other personalities from the world of sailing and sponsors.

The King delivered the 26 trophies to the winners of the 10 classes, in which more than a hundred teams of 16 nationalities competed divided into eight classes. Four competed in real time and four in compensated time. There were two Herbalife J70 classes and Sotheby’s Women’s Cup, the female class of the “Copa del Rey MAPFRE”.

Eight teams achieved class victory, five of them revalidated their title and two were proclaimed absolute winners.

The winner in Majorica ORC 1 was Palibex – Elena Nova, owned by Javier Sanz and Christian Plump, skippered by Daniel Cuevas. In second position finished the “Aifos” of the Spanish navy, a result that represented the first podium of the King as skipper. The Italian Lisa R. completed the podium.

In Majorica ORC 2 , the winner was the Teatro del Soho Caixabank put together by Javier Banderas, skippered by Daniel Cuevas. Second, 13 points behind, was Basilio Marquínez’s Seabery Dralion, tied with Pedro Gil’s Maverta.

In Majorica ORC 3 , Alexandre Laplaza’s Laplaza Assesors collided with Dutchman Yellow Rose. The Scugniza of Vincenzo and Enzo de Blasio was left alone at the head of the table, and revalidated their 2022 title. They were accompanied on the podium by the Spanish Concesur – 50 years old and Tanit IV Medilevel.

In Majorica ORC 4 the points were even between Scott Beattie’s Just the Job and Gonzalo Calvo’s Lassal, which was resolved in a tiebreaker in favour of the British boat. Third finished Ybarra-Befesa by Arturo Montes.

In both ClubSwan one design classes, the 2022 champions won.

In ClubSwan 50, the Hatari of German Marcus Brennecke. Second was the German NiRamo by Sonke Meier and third by Italian Vitamina by Andrea Lacorte.

In ClubSwan 42, Pedro Vaquer’s Nadir, 2022 champion, won. The Mallorcan team with José María Meseguer’s Pez de Abril, obtained second place. Third finished the Koyré-Spirit of Nerina by the Italian Mirko Bargolini.

In the battle for the Mallorca Sotheby’s Women’s Cup title, the RCNP Balearia Team of the local team María Bover prevailed over Nuria Sánchez’s Dorsia Covirán. In third position finished the Etnia Barcelona – North Zone of Eva González.

In Herbalife J70, Luis Albert Solana’s Patakín, also from RCNP, prevailed over Pepequín Orbaneja’s Usana – Les Roches. Third was the Hang Ten by Mon Cañellas.

In addition to the eight class titles, the “Copa del Rey MAPFRE” awarded the MAPFRE Trophy to two absolute champions, on the one hand, the best among the divisions that competed in real time (the ClubSwan, J/70 and J/ 80) and on the other the best in compensated time (ORC).

The combination of results proclaimed Patakín the absolute champion of the “41st Copa del Rey MAPFRE” in the One Design Division and Scugnizza in the Handicap Division.

The “41st Copa del Rey MAPFRE” was organised by the Real Club Náutico de Palma and the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation, sponsored by MAPFRE and with the institutional collaboration of the Government of the Balearic Islands, Palma City Council, the Port Authority of Balears and the Balearic Sailing Federation.