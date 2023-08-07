Dance Legend Michael Flatley Gives Update Following Cancer Surgery

By John Ensor • 07 August 2023 • 18:02

Michael Flatley. Credit: Michael Flatley.com

Michael Flatley has offered an uncommon insight into his battle with cancer after publicly revealing he was diagnosed with a grave variant of the condition.

In January this year, the famed creator of Lord of the Dance disclosed his diagnosis of a severe cancer type, some 20 years following his successful battle with melanoma, writes Extra.ie.

Defiant Flatley

He conveyed his feelings on this diagnosis to the Irish Examiner, stating: ‘It was certainly a punch of the solar plexus when I got the diagnosis,’

Flatley continued: ‘It’s a long hard road. I’m not going to lie. I’ve already made up my mind: I’m on the other side of that wall. I will not be defeated. Somehow or other I will beat this. I’ve beaten cancer before, I’ll beat it again.’

In January, a spokesperson for Michael affirmed his diagnosis, and he went through an operation soon after the diagnosis was made. The representative declared: ‘Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

‘He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. Teamlord’

Messages Of Support For The Lord Of The Dance

Messages of support have flooded in from fans and wellwishers. One young dancer commented: ‘Because of Riverdance my mom signed me up for Irish dance classes, and I spent 15 years dedicating my heart and soul to this beautiful dance form. I literally do not know who I would be without his influence. Sending prayers, love, and strength.’

Michael’s generous spirit was also highlighted by this post from Josepha Madigan: ‘I will never forget Michael’s incredible kindness to my late sister Edwina when she had cancer. He was exceptional to her. Michael deserves all our love, support & prayers.’

Another inspiring comment read: ‘”Impossible” was never an option for a Michael Flatley, so I wish you can remind fate of that and win this fight!’

Michael Flatley’s ground-breaking performances in ‘Riverdance‘ and later in his own shows like ‘Lord of the Dance’ revolutionized Irish dance, infusing it with energy and theatrical flair. His innovative choreography made Flatley a global icon in the world of dance, showcasing traditional Irish culture to international audiences.

Born into an Irish-American family in Chicago, Flatley embarked on his own theatrical journey with Lord Of The Dance. He’s not only a performer but a creator, producer, and director of various other shows, including Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger.