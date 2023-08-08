Spain’s Men’s BasketBall Team Arrives In Malaga For This Weekend’s FEB Centenary Tournament

By Chris King • 08 August 2023 • 17:25
Image of a basketball on a court.
Credit: taka1022/Shutterstock.com.
The Spanish national men’s basketball team arrived in Malaga on Monday, August 7.
Their appearance on the Costa del Sol coincides with the FEB Centenary Tournament that will take place in the city this weekend. This unprecedented event will be staged at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena from August 11 to 13, as reported by malagahoy.es.
Spain, the United States and Slovenia, three of the biggest teams in world basketball, will go head-to-head in this unique contest. Luka Doncic, Slovenia’s star player from the NBA side, the Dallas Mavericks, is just one of the big names who will be making an appearance.
The order of the matches will be as follows: on August 11, Spain-Slovenia, on the 12th, USA-Slovenia and the final match, on the 13th, Spain-USA, featuring the reigning Olympic, European and World champions both on the court at the same time.
Spain is summoned this Monday in Fuengirola, rest days that the world champions have been able to enjoy, and Europe, after the friendly in Madrid against Venezuela, before continuing with preparation still in its initial phase.
Sergio Scariolo is in charge of the players as always, who will be captained by Rudy Fernández. Of particular interest to basketball fans in Malaga will be the appearance of Unicaja captain Alberto Díaz in the national shirt.
The team will spend around ten days based at the Hotel Higuerón in the coastal town of Fuengirola. They will then head to Granada to play Canada on August 17.
Spain then heads off to participate in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 which is being hosted jointly by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.
One of their top stars, Ricky Rubio, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA will not be present. The player from El Masnou confirmed recently that he will not be taking part because he wants to take care of his mental health.
Staging the FEB Centenary Tournament in Malaga is yet another sign of the strength that the province has acquired to attract all kinds of top-level events. This weekend’s event is one of the main attractions in Malaga’s sporting calendar for 2023. It also coincides with the first phase of the Feria in Malaga.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.