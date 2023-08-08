Spain’s Men’s BasketBall Team Arrives In Malaga For This Weekend’s FEB Centenary Tournament

By Chris King • 08 August 2023 • 17:25

Image of a basketball on a court. Credit: taka1022/Shutterstock.com.

The Spanish national men’s basketball team arrived in Malaga on Monday, August 7.

Their appearance on the Costa del Sol coincides with the FEB Centenary Tournament that will take place in the city this weekend. This unprecedented event will be staged at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena from August 11 to 13, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Spain, the United States and Slovenia, three of the biggest teams in world basketball, will go head-to-head in this unique contest. Luka Doncic, Slovenia’s star player from the NBA side, the Dallas Mavericks, is just one of the big names who will be making an appearance.

The three teams will play each other in a three-header

The order of the matches will be as follows: on August 11, Spain-Slovenia, on the 12th, USA-Slovenia and the final match, on the 13th, Spain-USA, featuring the reigning Olympic, European and World champions both on the court at the same time.

Spain is summoned this Monday in Fuengirola, rest days that the world champions have been able to enjoy, and Europe, after the friendly in Madrid against Venezuela, before continuing with preparation still in its initial phase.

Sergio Scariolo is in charge of the players as always, who will be captained by Rudy Fernández. Of particular interest to basketball fans in Malaga will be the appearance of Unicaja captain Alberto Díaz in the national shirt.

Spain will play Canada in Granada on August 17

The team will spend around ten days based at the Hotel Higuerón in the coastal town of Fuengirola. They will then head to Granada to play Canada on August 17.

Spain then heads off to participate in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 which is being hosted jointly by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

One of their top stars, Ricky Rubio, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA will not be present. The player from El Masnou confirmed recently that he will not be taking part because he wants to take care of his mental health.

Staging the FEB Centenary Tournament in Malaga is yet another sign of the strength that the province has acquired to attract all kinds of top-level events. This weekend’s event is one of the main attractions in Malaga’s sporting calendar for 2023. It also coincides with the first phase of the Feria in Malaga.