Off-Duty Policeman Arrests Fellow Passenger On Plane Between Mallorca and Sevilla

By John Ensor • 10 August 2023 • 18:17

Ryanair Aeroplane. Credit: Vytautas-Kielaitis/Shutterstock.com

Thanks to the swift intervention of an off-duty police officer, a potentially hazardous situation was averted on board flight to Sevilla.

An off-duty National Police officer heroically detained an unruly passenger on a flight between Palma de Mallorca and Seville last Wednesday, August 2. The flight had taken off from Palma de Mallorca International Airport, heading to the city of Seville, when the passenger began to exhibit aggressive behaviour. Although initially calmed by the cabin crew, his actions soon escalated, writes OK Diario, August, Thursday 10

Passenger Displayed Aggressive Behaviour

On the date of the incident, the passenger became violently disruptive, harassing young female passengers and threatening another passenger who came to their defence. As the plane approached Sevilla-San Pablo International Airport, he told the intervening passenger he was going to ‘slit him open’ when they landed in Seville. It was at this point that the National Police officer identified himself.

The officer commanded the individual to cease his aggression and sit down to allow the plane to land. The man’s threats quickly turned on the policeman, stating that he would kill him, and even attempted to punch the officer. Skilfully avoiding the punch, the officer subdued and arrested the man despite significant resistance.

Airline Praises Off-Duty Officer’s Actions

The intervention was coordinated with the cabin crew manager, and the pilot informed Sevilla’s control tower of the situation. On landing, a team of the Guardia Civil met the plane on the runway, and the individual continued to resist as he was taken into custody. He was presented by the National Police officer and accused of crimes including attacking an agent of authority, threats, and crimes against air traffic.

The airline’s management contacted the officer the following morning to express their gratitude for his courageous actions in ensuring the safety of both passengers and crew. The incident is testimony to the role that trained officials can play even when off-duty.