By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 10:19

Heroic off-duty police officer rescues man from train tracks in Madrid, Spain Martyn Jandula/Shutterstock.com

The police officer, with no time to get the man off the train tracks, pulled him to safety by making use of a small gap between the track and the platform, saving his life at the train station in Madrid, Spain.

An officer of Spain’s National police saved the life of a man who had fallen onto the train tracks at Madrid’s Embajadores station.

The incident took place when the policeman, who was off duty waiting for his train, saw a person fall from the platform onto the tracks.

He immediately came to his aid and went down to the rails and, just seconds before the train was due to enter the station, tried to pull the man onto the platform.

Realising the imminent arrival of the train, he had to use a small space between the platform and the track to pull the man to safety until the suburban train passed.

The officer then pulled the man off the tracks to provide him with assistance until the arrival of a National Police officer, who was on duty, who took charge of the rest of the intervention.

These events caused the service on the line to be interrupted for almost half an hour.

The officers arrested the man for disorderly conduct and took him to a hospital for treatment of a head injury caused by the fall.

