By Jo Pugh • 10 August 2023 • 8:31

The Montgo mountain in Javea is closed. Credit: Rod Martin/Pixabay

SEVENTEEN natural parks in the Valencian community have been closed from today, Thursday, August 10.

The Valencian government has declared a pre-emergency level three of the Special Plan against the Risk of Forest Fires of the Valencian Community (PEIF) throughout the territory of the Valencian Community, from Thursday, August 10, to Tuesday, August 15, 2023, inclusive.

The Ministers of Justice and Interior and Environment, Water, Infrastructures and Territory, Elisa Nuñez and Salomé Pradas, respectively, held a coordination meeting on Wednesday, August 9, to assess the measures that will be applied in response to this new episode of extreme temperatures in the Community Valencian.

Both departments issued a joint resolution to establish a series of prohibitions and restrictions on forest land, especially in natural parks.

This ‘declaration of coordinated pre-emergency’ is established in view of the forecast of the arrival of a mass of warm air. It will cause a significant rise in temperatures.

With the lack of rainfall, a rise in tourist numbers, and many fiestas occurring, steps had to be taken to prevent fire.

Mandatory measures

The declaration of the pre-emergency level three supposes the entry into force of a series of extraordinary protection measures of obligatory compliance in the forest lands of the Valencian Community:

a) Suspension of certain works and works on forest land or its surroundings.

b) Suspension of the festive-recreational use of fire for festive reasons on forest land and in the area of ​​forest influence (up to 500 metres).

c) Generic prohibition of lighting any type of fire on forest land and in the area of ​​forest influence (up to 500 metres).

d) Suspension of any type of authorisation granted for sports circulation on forest land.

In addition, due to the extraordinary weather situation, the following additional restrictions are established:

a) Prohibition of driving on forest tracks and paths, with any type of vehicle, bicycle or on foot, within the natural parks mentioned below, except for the transit of vehicles for management, supply, maintenance, surveillance, access actions to residences, farms or service facilities located within the same park:

b) Prohibition of any sporting event that takes place on forest land, and suspension of those already authorised for the indicated period.

c) The camping areas and camps managed by the Valencian government, and the hostels, camps and campsites located on forest land, may not carry out sports and/or recreational activities outside their own facilities.

The parks closed are

Serra d’Irta, Penyagolosa, Desert de les Palmes, Tinença de Benifassà, Serra d’Espadà, Serra Calderona, Chera-Sot de Chera, Puebla de San Miguel, Túria, Hoces del Cabriel, Serra de Mariola, Font Roja, El Montgó, Serra Gelada, Prat de Cabanes-Torreblanca, Marjal Pego-Oliva and the forest area of ​​the natural park of l’Albufera.