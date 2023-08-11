Conor McGregor Launches Own Brand Of Stout Across UK

By John Ensor • 11 August 2023 • 10:07

A pint of Forged. Credit: ForgedIrishStout/Instagram.com

Is a new era of Irish brewing on the horizon? Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor’s stout, Forged, was introduced in over 350 ASDA shops across the UK last week.

Forged Irish Stout, initially brewed in late 2020, soared to prominence as the premier Irish stout at McGregor’s personal pub, The Black Forge, not far from his residence in Dublin. Since then Conor McGregor‘s beer has been eclipsing its main competitor, writes Beer Today.

McGregor Introduces Stout To A Bigger Audience

However, the brand has reached a critical stage. Recent procurement of a brewery by McGregor himself has allowed increased production, now allowing him to present his stout to a bigger audience.

‘I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over,’ stated McGregor. ‘This launch comes as a culmination of two years of hard graft from myself and the Forged Irish Stout team, and I’m immensely proud to finally get it into the hands of the British public. We’ve huge plans for Forged in the UK, Ireland, the US, and beyond, and I can’t wait for you all to join us on the journey.’

Forged: What Is The Verdict?

The self-titled ‘Guinness Guru’ Daragh Curran, a well-known stout critic, visited The Black Forge in Crumlin to sample Conor McGregor’s branded stout, Forged Irish Stout (FRGD). After a lukewarm initial review at the pub, the UFC star sent Curran a home-tasting package, sparking a second review.

Curran chilled a 440ml can, a size typically aimed at the UK market, suggesting Conor McGregor beer is targeting that audience. He poured it into the branded glass, expressing disappointment with the appearance, ‘Oh good grief McGregor what are you doing to me?’ he joked as the can overflowed. ‘Ah, lads no head at all really’ before adding ‘It looks pretty sad it doesn’t have that super creamy thickness like a Guinness would.’

Upon tasting, his opinion improved, ‘It’s definitely more chocolatey than I remember, it tastes a bit like a chocolate stout, like a craft stout,’ he said. ‘It’s alright it’s not super thick but it is hard for a can to be thick. Drinkable, goes down easy, not going to blow your socks off, not blowing my socks off anyway but it’s not a bad product. I like the branding, it’s pretty cool, hard man all black. Regardless of what you think about Mr McGregor it is not a bad product.’

Curran’s final assessment of Conor McGregor beer was unexceptional but not negative: ‘Not the nicest thing I have ever had not the worst thing I have ever had, it’ll do I’d have another couple of cans.’ He joked that McGregor’s wealth could drive the success by using ‘influencer clowns’ like him. Curran concluded, ‘Yeah not bad stuff.’

As Conor McGregor’s stout prepares to make its mark in the UK, it also holds the promise of a broader adventure, with a major international launch event being planned for later this year.