Pub In Italy Looking For Staff Who Know How To Pour A Pint Of Guinness

By John Ensor • 10 July 2023 • 10:49
Customers enjoy a Guinness in Siena, Italy.
Credit: The Irishman Siena/Twitter.com
A new Irish bar in Italy has launched an urgent request for staff who know how to pour a proper pint of Guinness.
Kieran Patten, from Dublin, has recently opened The Irishman, an authentic Irish bar in Siena in Tuscany, Italy. However, in order to give customers a true taste of Ireland, he needs staff who know how to pull a pint of the black stuff and speak Italian, according to Dublin Live.
Kieran’s Italian odyssey began in 2012 when he visited Siena for the first time where he met the bar’s original owner. At the time it was owned by a local man, Antonio Tortorelli. Even back then the two men had discussed Kieran taking over one day and later became firm friends.
The bar was originally called The American and had been open since the 1970s. Sadly, Antonio died two years ago and the bar was officially re-launched as an Irish pub on St Patrick’s Day, of course.
Reportedly The Irishman has already built up a strong local clientele and is proving a big hit with tourists visiting the medieval city of Siena.
According to its new Irish owner, they stock a wide range of drinks including Guinness and Smithwicks. Keiran is immensely proud of his delicious banoffee pie which he claims ‘might be worth the trip alone.’
Following its transformation into an Irish pub, and in anticipation of a hectic summer season, the search is now on for an experienced bartender who knows their Celtic drinks and how to serve the perfect pint of Guinness. Another prerequisite is that the successful candidate also speaks some Italian.
Donna Passannante, Kieran’s American wife, commented: ‘It’s a bar with an Italian accent and Irish hospitality,’ and added ‘There are no strangers in Kieran’s life; there are only friends he hasn’t met yet.’
A post on The Irishman twitter page announced: ‘We have been told that we serve the best Guinness in Siena, to which we say………if you’re from Dublin and don’t know how to pull a great pint of the black stuff, there’s no hope for you.’
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
