Joint European Operation in Spain Dismantles Human Trafficking Ring

By John Ensor • 11 August 2023 • 11:57

Policia Nacional. Image: Formatoriginal Shutterstock.com

In a collaborative effort involving authorities from Spain, France, Italy, and the Dominican Republic, a human trafficking ring has been dismantled, leading to the liberation of 41 sexually exploited victims.

A Policia Nacional report published today detailed how the criminals operated through two call centres in Figueras, Spain, and Rho, Italy, orchestrating their activities across France and other locations.

The operation culminated with the arrest of 10 individuals. Three in Figueras, Girona, four in France, one in Italy and two in the Dominican Republic. All have been charged with human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, criminal organization membership, prostitution-related crimes, and money laundering. The victims were exploited in various cities in France, as they were frequently relocated by the traffickers.

Sex Tourism

The criminal network had logistics bases in Figueras and Rho, functioning as call centres. From these locations, the members of the organization managed advertising, client calls, sexual appointments, travel bookings for the victims, and accounting for illegal activities.

A third logistics headquarters was later established in the Dominican Republic. It was here that the ‘sex-tour’ model was implemented, moving victims every few days for sexual exploitation purposes. This frequent relocation prevented the victims from building connections in the cities and impeded the detection of criminal activity.

Clients were made to believe they were speaking with the victims during calls, while in reality, the traffickers were deciding the conditions of the sexual services. Money was collected from the victims and sent to the Dominican Republic, with payments made both in cash and by transfer.

Police Investigation

The investigation began with the discovery of advertisements for sexual services on French websites, managed from Spain. Property owners where the victims were housed knew about the illicit activities, with some even involved in advertising.

The operation was conducted by the National Police of Spain, French National Police, Italian investigators, and the Specialized Prosecutor for Trafficking and Trafficking of the Dominican Republic. It resulted in 20 entry and searches across europe, in Figueras, France, Italy, and the Dominican Republic, in which police seized two luxury vehicles, more than €70,000 in cash, over 100 mobile phones, and jewellery.