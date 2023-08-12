Electric Vehicles Are Not The Only Answer To Zero Emissions

By John Ensor • 12 August 2023 • 11:51

Traffic Jam. Credit: Michael Gancharuk/Shutterstock.com

Is the electric vehicle the only path to a greener future? The recent collaboration between automotive and logistics giants suggests that there are other avenues to explore, and they’re acting now to make a difference.

Cristóbal Colón, a partner at consultancy firm L.E.K. analysis reveals that even if all cars were electric by 2035, emissions would only be reduced by 68.9 per cent. However, a mixed approach using various technologies could achieve greater reductions, writes Nuis Diario, Saturday, August 12.

In 2018, a significant partnership was formed between companies like Volvo, Maersk, Kuehne+Nagel, and DB Schenker. Their shared goal? To reduce the lifecycle carbon footprint of transportation by 40 per cent by 2025, with a focus on cutting operational and logistics emissions by at least 25 per cent.

Are Electric Vehicles The Answer?

Electric vehicles have been heralded as the future of transportation, but these companies are looking beyond the hype. Biofuels have emerged as one of the most promising tools in the fight against climate change, offering a viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Colón proposes a scenario where 2 per cent of cars are electric and 98 per cent use renewable biofuels made from waste materials like cooking oils or industrial agri-food waste. Reportedly this approach could reduce emissions by 99.4 per cent.

The collaboration between these industry leaders is not just about business; it’s about environmental stewardship. ‘We can act now and achieve significant results while waiting for long-term technology alternatives,’ they collectively assert, highlighting the importance of immediate action.

Biofuels, derived from renewable sources like plants and waste, are proving to be more than a stopgap solution. They represent a significant step towards reducing emissions and promoting sustainability, without relying solely on electric technology.

Working Hard For A Cleaner Planet

The partnership between Volvo, Maersk, Kuehne+Nagel, and DB Schenker is a testament to the power of collaboration in the face of global challenges. By exploring alternatives to electric vehicles, they are broadening the horizons of environmental innovation.

In a world desperate for solutions, the focus on alternatives to electric vehicles is a refreshing and necessary perspective. The road to a sustainable future is multifaceted, and the collaboration between these companies is a reminder that there are many paths to the same destination: a cleaner, greener planet.