Transfer News: SHOCK As One Of Football’s Most Famous Players Is Tipped To Join Saudi Pro League Club

By Chris King • 13 August 2023 • 19:53

Image of the Saudi Pro League logo. Credit: Saudi Pro League/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

PSG and Brazil star Neymar Jr is reportedly considering a lucrative offer to join a club in the Saudi Pro League.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert tweeted: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Al Hilal have presented an important proposal to Neymar Jr in the recent hours. Sources describe that as “huge bid” #AlHilal Negotiations are underway to reach full agreement — Neymar, tempted by this possibility. Work in progress to part ways with PSG soon’.

Neymar has not hidden his desire to leave the French club recently, with his preferred destination of Barcelona. Conflicting reports from Camp Nou suggest that there is some sort of internal conflict surrounding the possibility of his return to the Catalan club.

The Brazilian was left out of Luis Enrique’s squad for PSG’s Ligue 1 season opener against Lorient yesterday, Saturday 12. It is thought that they will not stand in his way should he decide to move, with a fee of around €80 million rumoured to be the asking price for the South American.

Neymar would link up with three other players who recently moved

Should Neymar accept the offer then he would link up with Rúben Neves, the 26-year-old Portuguese international midfielder who joined from Wolves.

The former Chelsea and Senegal defender, Kalidou Koulibaly, also accepted a lucrative offer from the Saudis, as did Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the 28-year-old Serbian international midfielder who made the switch from Serie A giants Lazio.

Aleksandar Mitrović thought to be Al-Hilal radar again

Al-Hilal are also believed to have reignited their interest in Fulham’s Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrović. Previous bids were rejected by the Cottagers, leading to the player threatening to never play for the London again.

It was Romano again who broke this news when he posted: ‘Understand Al Hilal are also trying to re-activate Aleksandar Mitrović deal while they negotiate final details of Neymar Jr deal #AlHilal Deal depends on Fulham as they always rejected Al Hilal proposal for Mitrović with strong position — they still want to keep him’.

