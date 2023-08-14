DISASTER For Arsenal With New Signing Possibly Sidelined For MONTHS

By Chris King • 14 August 2023 • 17:50

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

THERE are fears this Monday, August 14, that Arsenal’s new Dutch signing Jurrien Timber could be out of action for several months.

The £34m defender limped off the pitch during the second half last Saturday 12 during his Premier League debut after starting in a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Timber was involved in a few tough challenges with Gunners now said to be sweating as they wait to discover the severity of his knee injury.

Timber has been undergoing various tests and scans at the Emirates according to Sami Mokbel at Mail Sport today. They went on to add that the former Ajax star could have suffered a ‘significant knee ligament injury’, which could keep the 22-year-old out for months as opposed to the initial recovery period of weeks that the club first thought.

🚨Growing concern at Arsenal that summer signing Jurrien Timber suffered a serious knee injury on his debut in Saturday's win over Nottingham Forest. Set for lengthy spell on the sidelines. https://t.co/OeyUGHJYbM — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) August 14, 2023

Timber could face a lengthy layoff

If the injury turns out to be his anterior cruciate ligament then Timber faces a lengthy layoff. Mikel Arteta could do without such a concern right at the start of a new campaign after investing heavily in a new batch of players.

Knee injuries have already caused several players to be sidelined. England’s Lionesses lost their captain and main defender when Arsenal’s Leah Williamson ruptured her ACL in a Women’s Super League fixture with Manchester United in April.

Real Madrid lost two players in three days to ACL injuries

Spanish giants Real Madrid suffered a huge blow just days before opening their La Liga campaign. Their Belgian international goalkeeper is also out after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament in a training session.

To compound the problem for the club’s Italian Carlo Ancelotti, in their very first match, the Brazilian international defender Eder Militao pulled up with what turned out to be the same type of injury.

The 25-year-old defender was helped off the pitch in tears in the second half of their 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. ‘After the tests carried out on our player Eder Militao, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days’, read a statement from Los Blancos on Sunday 13.

Parte médico de Militão.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 13, 2023