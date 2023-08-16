A Royal Presence At The England Vs Spain Women’s World Cup Final

By John Ensor • 16 August 2023 • 20:25

Womens World Cup. Credit: Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

Will the royal support from Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía inspire the Spanish women’s team to victory against England?

Sunday, August 20, the women’s World Cup final will be held in Sydney, where the Spanish team will face England. Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía will be in attendance, sources from Casa Real have confirmed, as reported by Nuis Diario.

King Felipe VI, who usually attends these events, will not be present this time. He will be occupied between this Friday and Monday, initiating contacts with various parliamentary groups for the designation of the candidate for president of the Government after the elections of 23J, once the Cortes are constituted this Thursday.

Royal Support For The Spanish Team

It should be remembered that the Queen went to the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas (Madrid) at the end of June to witness the training of the team and had the opportunity to socialize with the players who have led Spain to play its first final of a Women’s World Cup, to whom he wished luck in the championship.

Infanta Sofía has shown her support before, attending the match with Princess Leonor last summer, where the Spanish women’s team faced the Danish team with a spot in the quarterfinals of Euro 2022 at stake.

After defeating Sweden in the semi-finals on Tuesday, the Casa del Rey congratulated the Spanish team on their ‘historic triumph,’ celebrating that the players are ‘one step away from taking us to the top, being world champions.’

Women’s Football Growing In Popularity

Interestingly, women’s football in Spain has seen significant growth in recent years. The Spanish women’s team’s appearance in the World Cup final marks a historic moment, reflecting the increasing popularity and success of women’s football in the country. This achievement is not only a milestone for the team but also a symbol of the progress and development of women’s sports in Spain.

The presence of Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía at the final is a testament to the importance of this match and the support the Royal Family has for women’s football. With the nation’s eyes on Sydney, the Spanish team will be looking to make history, and the royal support may just be the inspiration they need.