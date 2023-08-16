By Jo Pugh • 16 August 2023 • 10:01
A helicopter flew over the training camp. Credit: FootieFan/Pixabay
THE women’s England football team has become embroiled in a spying scandal.
This follows an incident where a helicopter captured images of their training session in preparation for the World Cup semi-final against Australia today, Wednesday, August 16.
The Australian Daily Telegraph dispatched a helicopter to take photographs of the Lionesses’ private training session at their training facility.
This behind-closed-doors session was a crucial part of their preparations for the upcoming last-four match against the co-hosts in Sydney, scheduled for Wednesday.
Published under the headline ‘Eleven Poms against a nation: Welcome to the jungle, Lionesses’, the pictures show boss Sarina Wiegman and her staff putting the players through their paces ahead of the eagerly-anticipated contest.
The newspaper wrote: “If England’s Lionesses thought they would happily fly into the World Cup semi-final under the radar they were in for a rude shock”.
It added: “It might not be in the spirit of football, but after last month’s men’s Ashes cricket series we will let the moral arbiters England pass judgment on what is and isn’t acceptable in the world of sport.”
The Football Association has declined to comment on the incident, reported The Guardian.
The summer of 2023 will be long remembered for duels between England and Australia after the most nerve-shredding, adrenaline-fuelled, intense and entertaining Ashes series in decades was followed by an absorbing Netball World Cup final between the two nations.
Now the bell is sounding for round three and England have a golden chance to build on their European Championship success last year by joining the Boys of ’66 in the history books as World Cup winners.
The game will kick-off today (Wednesday, August 16) at 11am BST.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
