What You Can Do To Help Spain’s Health Care Professionals

By John Ensor • 17 August 2023 • 12:36
Child patient in hospital.
Credit: DC Studio/Shutterstock.com
A vital section of Spain’s health care professionals are seeking the help of the public, in order to boost the treatment and care of some of the most vulnerable ones in our society.
It is a little-known fact that Spain’s paediatric specialists, such as cardiologists, pulmonologists, oncologists, allergists and 23 other specialists, who care for millions of children and adolescents in Spain, are not officially recognized by the Spanish national health system.
The 12,000 paediatricians of the Spanish Association of Paediatrics (AEP) are fighting for the recognition of paediatric specialists, a vital step to ensure the quality of medical care for children and adolescents.
For years, the AEP has been battling for the official recognition of paediatric specialists, similar to what is seen in other countries. The situation reached a critical point recently, with the AEP’s public plea for support. The public has been asked to give their collective weight by adding their names on Change.org.
Without formal recognition, the future of child healthcare is jeopardized. The AEP argues that this is the way to ‘safeguard the quality of health care for the child and adolescent population.’ They urge the public to sign and share the petition to ensure paediatric specialists receive the same recognition as adult medical specialists.
The fight for recognition is not just a professional matter; it’s a right that children and adolescents deserve. The 12,000 paediatricians of the AEP are committed to accrediting the quality of their specific training and professional competence. Without paediatric specialists, they warn, ‘the future of our children will be less healthy.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.