By Jo Pugh • 20 August 2023 • 8:51
Hoping the Lionesses roar to victory. Credit: Lionesses/Twitter
INTENT on surpassing the European crown they won last year, the Lionesses are fully fit for the Women’s World Cup Final following their last training session yesterday.
The countdown is on with only a few hours to go. With 7 million UK viewers watching the semi-final, figures are expected to double.
“May you roar to victory,” said the King, in a social media post ahead of today’s match.
⚽️ As dawn breaks in Australia, a message from His Majesty The King …#FIFAWWC #womensworldcup #womensworldcup2023 #womensworldcupfinal pic.twitter.com/0iZpSJ5cKB
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 19, 2023
The King and Queen are set to be among the 13 million Britons expected to tune in for the historic game, which kicks off in Sydney at 11am UK time or 12pm Spanish time today.
A Buckingham Palace source said: “Both Their Majesties will be following Sunday’s events with the greatest interest.”
Standing in their way is Spain, also playing in their maiden final, with some 75,000 fans expected at Australia stadium. Spain’s campaign started slowly, but are the highest ranked team that the Lionesses will face.
The winners will become the fifth different nation to be crowned world champions in the ninth edition of the tournament.
The United States (four times), Germany (two times), Norway and Japan are the only other winners.
“Making a final is special but with this team and the challenges we had, how we find a way all the time to solve problems has been amazing, it’s very special being in a final but now we want to win it too.”
The Lionesses, who will be wearing their blue kit, are going for world glory 13 months after defeating Germany at Wembley to win the European Championship for the first time.
It is expected that every single Spanish bar with a TV will screen the match, possibly at full volume.
Most larger towns will have a big screen for the event, either head for a main plaza or a community centre. To watch the match in English, you will need to head for an English sports bar.
It will be screened on LA1 on Spanish TV, both digital and terrestrial.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
