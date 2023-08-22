Fire Breaks Out At Biogas Plant In Malaga

By John Ensor • 22 August 2023 • 18:16

Firefighters at Campillos Biogas Plant. Credit; Ayuntamiento de Campillos/Facebook.com

So far there is no information as to what could have caused this sudden blaze at Andalusia’s pioneering agro-industrial biogas plant.

On Tuesday, August 22, a fire broke out at the premises of Agroenergia de Campillos SL’s biogas plant in the town of Campillos, Malaga, the first of its kind in Andalusia. The City Council quickly reported that the situation was under control, with no personal injuries.

The fire only affected the existing raft of infrastructure and was said to have been controlled ‘quickly and efficiently’ by firefighters, according to an online post from the council.

Online Message From The Council At Campillos

The message stated: ‘The Town Hall reports: This afternoon a fire has started on the premises of the biogas plant of the locality, but this incident has only affected the existing raft on this infrastructure and has been controlled quickly and efficiently by firefighters. The situation is completely under control and there is thankfully no reports of any personal injuries.’

The council also released a reassuring message to local residents and publicly thanked the firefighters for their rapid intervention. Images published show that the damage was mainly superficial, leading the consistory to reassure the citizens of the municipality.

Campillos Biogas Plant Is Major Energy Contributor

Launched in 2016, the biogas plant has a capacity of 60,000 tons per year. Its aim is to alleviate slurry management problems in one of the areas with the highest concentration of pigs in Andalusia, generating more than 16 million KWh of biogas energy per year.

Biogas is a type of biofuel that is naturally produced from the decomposition of organic waste in the absence of oxygen. It mainly consists of methane and carbon dioxide and can be used as a renewable energy source for heating, electricity, and transportation.

In addition to green energy, the plant produces 10,000 tons of compost for agricultural use annually. This reduces greenhouse gases by more than 13,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, contributing to environmental sustainability.