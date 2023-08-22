Seven Districts Of Portugal Issued Red Heat Warnings As Heatwave Continues

By Chris King • 22 August 2023 • 22:19
Thermometer showing high temperature.
Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com
A red warning due to hot weather has been updated for seven districts of mainland Portugal and will remain in place until 9 pm on Wednesday, August 23.
On the morning of Monday 21, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), said that the red warning – the most serious of a scale of three – would be valid from 00:00 on Tuesday 22, until 10 pm on Thursday 24.
It applied to seven of the country’s 18 districts, specifically Bragança, Viseu, Guarda, Vila Real, Santarém, Castelo Branco and Coimbra.
After an update on the meteorological situation, the IPMA announced this Tuesday 22 that the red warning in these seven districts was associated with: ‘the persistence of extremely high values of the maximum temperature’. The extremely hot weather warning will be in effect until 9 pm on Wednesday 23 they specified.
The remaining 11 districts of mainland Portugal, namely Évora, Porto, Faro, Setúbal, Viana do Castelo, Lisbon, Leiria, Beja, Aveiro, Portalegre and Braga, are under orange warning, the second most serious.
This alert will remain in force until 9 pm on Wednesday, with the exception of Faro, which will change to a yellow warning, the least serious, from 11 pm this evening, according to the IPMA.
Speaking to the Lusa agency, the IPMA meteorologist Ângela Lourenço reinforced that: ‘all warnings are updated, they are usually updated several times a day, at least twice a day’. He indicated that the warnings of hot weather are just like those of cold weather. ‘These are daily warnings’, different from rain or heavy gust warnings he emphasised.
‘For Wednesday, we have the same districts with a red warning. All the rest with an orange warning, with the exception of Faro, which now has a yellow warning’, Ângela Lourenço detailed.
According to the IPMA meteorologist, no red warning is foreseen for Thursday in any of the mainland districts of Portugal. Bragança and Guarda are expected to be under orange warning and Viseu, Évora, Faro, Vila Real, Setúbal, Santarém, Lisbon, Beja, Castelo Branca and Portalegre under yellow warning she pointed out.
For the other districts of Viana do Castelo, Braga, Porto, Aveiro, Coimbra and Leiria, there are no warnings of hot weather on Thursday, he added.
‘By the end of the week, the situation will gradually improve, that is, temperatures will gradually begin to drop, and it is expected that temperatures will be closer to what is normal for the time of year, with fewer and fewer districts with a warning’, declared Lourenço.
However, it is possible that there will still be districts under a yellow warning for hot weather on Friday 25, possibly in the interior of the Alentejo and in the south of the country she concluded, as reported by cmjornal.pt.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
