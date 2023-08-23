Finland Boosts Defence Support for Ukraine

By John Ensor • 23 August 2023 • 16:06

Finnish and Ukraine flags. Credit: Dexon Dee/Shutterstock.com

In a recent development, Finland’s Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, announced the nation’s intentions to dispatch its 18th defence materiel package to Ukraine.

This announcement was made on Wednesday, August 23, during a joint press conference following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, writes Daily Finland.

Finland Sends Aid to Ukraine

The Finnish leader stated, ‘We will make a decision and let you know more about it later this week.’ The two leaders delved into discussions about Russia’s unlawful war activities, Finland’s tangible and political backing for Ukraine, and Ukraine’s endeavours to secure a fair peace. Topics also encompassed reconstruction, Finland’s developmental collaboration in Ukraine, and Ukraine’s ambitions concerning EU and NATO membership.

Finland’s Commitment to Ukraine’s Future

Orpo emphasised that Finland, in conjunction with its allies, endorses Ukraine’s aspirations for EU and NATO membership. He passionately remarked, ‘The people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom and for our shared values. Ukraine belongs in the West – in the European Union and NATO.’

Finland is in the process of formulating a reconstruction blueprint for Ukraine, collaborating with both public and private entities. ‘Our reconstruction efforts will make use of Finland’s expertise, especially in the green transition, education, digitalisation and the energy sector,’ the Prime Minister elaborated.

In his dialogue with Zelenskyy, Orpo underscored Finland’s steadfast and unwavering allegiance to Ukraine. He asserted, ‘Finland has strongly condemned Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine since the very beginning. Finland’s support for Ukraine and its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity will continue over the long term.’

To date, Finland’s cumulative assistance to Ukraine exceeds €1.7 billion. Seventeen defence materiel packages, amounting to a value of €1.2 billion, have been dispatched to Ukraine by Finland.

Ukraine stands as Finland’s principal associate in developmental cooperation. Furthermore, Orpo visited the village of Irpin, witnessing housing units established via a Finnish initiative. These temporary family accommodations, gifted by Finland, currently shelter approximately 200 Ukrainians who have been rendered homeless.