How to Avoid Being Burgled: The Viral ‘Doormat Technique’

By John Ensor • 23 August 2023 • 13:36

House Break-In. Credit: Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever wondered how to keep your home safe during the summer holidays? A new viral trick might just be the answer.

Spanish authorities have alerted residents to an increase in burglaries during the summer months, offering advice on how to avoid being burgled, according to El Español, August 23.

David Martínez, the author of the original report, highlighted the concerns of many residents who, after enduring the long winter months, look forward to their summer holidays. However, leaving homes unoccupied increases the risk of break-ins.

According to a report by Securitas Direct’s Home and Business Security Observatory, three out of four people believe that Spain is safe. Yet, 50 per cent feel that Spain’s safety hasn’t changed in the past two years. Despite this confidence, burglaries remain prevalent, especially during the summer.

Police Tips To Avoid Being Burgled

To combat this, the National Police have shared several tips with residents. One key strategy is to give the illusion that homes are occupied. This is where the ‘doormat technique’ comes into play.

Many people adopt practices like partially closing blinds or asking someone to collect their mail. The doormat technique is similar. It involves asking a neighbour to occasionally move your doormat, deceiving potential burglars into thinking someone is home.

The police also advise against fully lowering blinds and recommend installing a timer to control lights and appliances, creating the impression of activity. Other suggestions include always locking up, ensuring windows are shut, keeping the doorbell connected, and considering an alarm system for extended absences.

When Are Homes Burgled?

The Securitas Direct report also revealed that most burglaries occur between 1:00 am and 5:00 am, with Thursdays seeing the highest number of incidents. Furthermore, the likelihood of a burglary on a public holiday is 25 per cent higher than on other days.

If you return from holiday to find you’ve been burgled, the first step is to contact the authorities without touching anything. It’s also beneficial to maintain a list of valuable items, aiding any subsequent investigations.