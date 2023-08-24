Mark Slack – Roadtest

By Mark Slack • 24 August 2023 • 10:25

MG5 – comfortable cruiser and practical family car

There are a plethora of Chinese car makers, whether in their own right or more established names now owned by Chinese companies. While some Chinese owned manufacturers are rather upmarket, like Volvo, there are more down to earth, value for money marques that have created their own niche.

One of those names is MG, a famous British brand that was recovered from the ashes of the Rover Group has made a name for practical, stylish and affordable EVs. They started with an EV first in that the MG5 is an all-electric estate car. Now in its second incarnation it’s a more flowing and smoother design but the essentials that made the initial MG5 a hit have all been retained to capitalise on that success.

Priced from €36,261/£30,995 there are just two models – the SE and Trophy – with a terrific standard equipment list that includes everything from multiple driving modes and braking regeneration modes to navigation and Car Play and Android Auto, along with LED lighting and high beam assist. The higher trim Trophy model adds such items as heated front seats, privacy glass, auto wipers and a 360 parking camera.

MG’s build quality has improved immeasurably over the years that I have been testing their cars, including a much more responsive touch screen system. A welcome example of where a car manufacturer is actually listening to its customers. Placing the charging socket at the front of the car is a clever and practical touch to make charging easier. While some EVs I’ve tested prove troublesome on the charging front I never had an issue charging the MG5 at any public charging point.

In terms of range the MG can be beaten by some rival EVs, where it can’t be beaten is on price. Look at the sharply styled MG4 from a whisker under €33k/£28k and with the MG5 there just aren’t any other dedicated EV estates so it’s on to a winner already. The MG5, like all EVs, struggles with an abysmal public charging network so longer journeys need planning. On a more local level as a commuter car the MG is a very hard act to beat, it’s more than capable of longer runs providing you know your charge points.

It’s a comfortable cruiser and practical family car that brings a green touch at a more affordable price than many rivals, it also offers a better specification in terms of standard equipment.

Facts at a Glance

Model: MG5 SE

Engine: 61 kwh battery – 156 PS

Gears: Automatic

Price: €36,261/£30,995

Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 7.3 seconds/Maximum Speed 185 kph (115 mph).

Range: 250 miles on single charge WLTP

Charging: 150kw DC charger from 10% to 80% = 35 minutes

Emissions: 0 g/km

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets