Mike Senker – What Do You Think ?

By Mike Senker • 24 August 2023 • 10:25

I HAVE to admit that I enjoy TV shows like Britain’s Got Talent, X Factor, Strictly Come Dancing etc. like millions of others.

So I get a little bit peed off when, after every show, the UK’s scum newspapers, usually the red tops, insist on trying to find something to put the winners, or any contestant that comes on to entertain us, down. Saturday night there was a guy who dropped 12 feet down a pole and stopped an inch away from a chain saw. All the papers could say was that he had a safety cord attached to his ankle. So what? I’d like to see those ‘journalists’ even attempt to get up the pole in the first place! Why do they feel it’s their job to spoil my entertainment? Why do they have to do it to everyone that has a bit of success? Every day last week they printed something they considered detrimental to one of the contestants on BGT? For what value? Do I care that a young 14-year-old girl once sung in a stage show or two dancers danced in another show and the winner was not too bright when he previously appeared on The Chase? No I don’t. Then I’ve just watched Top Gear. I enjoyed it. Why? Because I’m not comparing it to the old one. I’m just enjoying a car show. But you would have thought that the new presenters had committed mass murder if you read the papers today (Monday). Am I the only one that just puts these shows on to be entertained? There is so much doom and gloom in the world right now with wars, terrorists etc. So just let me watch my TV shows which I’m not meant to be watching because of greedy licensing laws by the way. Wow I’m really grumpy this week – but it gets me so annoyed to see people that are trying to entertain millions of people have stuff written about them that sometimes has no relevance or truth by useless no talented, tabloid press. I feel better now so I’ll finish with a joke.

My annoying neighbour was banging on my door at 3 o’clock this morning …… luckily I was still up playing my drums! Think I’ll enter BGT next year. What do you think?