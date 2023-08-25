F1 Star Hospitalised After Crash During Practice For Dutch Grand Prix In Zandvoort

By Chris King • 25 August 2023 • 19:02

Credit: EWN

THE Alphatauri driver Daniel Ricciardo has been taken to hospital following an incident during the FP2 practice session for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

His F1 veteran reportedly crashed into the safety barrier as he entered Turn 3. Just before his accident, Oscar Pastri had crashed his McLaren.

In a radio message to his team, the Australian said that he had been taken by surprise when seeing the McLaren. His evasive action caused him to crash off the legendary Zandvoort Circuit in the north of the Netherlands.

Ricciardo apparently complained to his team about having some pain in his left hand after the crash so he was transferred to a hospital to undergo medical checks they pointed out.

A tweet from the official FIA account was accompanied by video footage of the incident. It read: ‘A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2 Daniel Ricciardo is being checked at the local hospital after the collision’.

A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2 Daniel Ricciardo is being checked at the local hospital after the collision#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RXdiSBLbtx — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023

The Dutch Grand Prix is the opening race of the second half of the Formula One calendar after the drivers and teams took their summer break.

At the end of today’s morning session, surprisingly, McLaren led the way. Daniel Ricciardo was in 13th position at the time of his crash. Should his injury mean he is unable to drive then the Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson will deputise for him this Sunday 27.

dear turn 3 marshals, your Stroopwafel for Daniel have been delivered. thanks for your warm message. fingers crossed 🤞 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/I6rL3YWnkp — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) August 25, 2023

Max Verstappen is currently so far ahead of the pack that it is really now only a case of watching how many more races the Red Bull star will win, and basically, who will come second each time.

The current double-word champion will be racing in front of his huge legion of orange-clad fans at Zandvoort. He entered the summer break an astonishing 125 points ahead of his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez after winning his eighth consecutive race of the season in Belgium at the end of July.

Ricciardo has only made two outings so far this season after replacing the Dutchman Nyck de Vries at Red Bull’s sister team.

AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda sent well-wishes

Upon learning of his 34-year-old teammate’s accident, Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda sent Ricciardo some well-wishes. ‘I just heard now, I think he’s taken now to the hospital’, formula1.com reported him as commenting.

‘I didn’t see… I was not really looking properly at the onboard, what happened there, so to be honest I didn’t know even it was that big’, he continued.

‘I hope he’s okay. He was doing especially well in FP2, from the beginning onwards. We have to pray. We have to pray for… Hopefully, he’s in okay shape, at least, and we’ll see how it goes. Obviously, his safety and health are the priority’, added Tsunoda.