Max Verstappen Equals Vettel’s Record With Ninth Consecutive Victory Of Season In Dutch Grand Prix

By Chris King • 27 August 2023 • 21:31

Image of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Credit: Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock.com

Max Verstappen drove his Red Bull to victory in a rain-soaked and chaotic Dutch Grand Prix this Sunday, August 27.

In the process, the Red Bull driver equalled Sebastian Vettel’s record – who was also driving a Red Bull car – of nine consecutive wins in a season.

The current double world champion qualified in pole position for the third year in a row in front of his army of orange-clad fans at the Zandvoort circuit.

Verstappen lost the lead early on

Things didn’t go quite to plan today though, with the Dutchman losing his lead in the early stages of the race when the heavens opened up and he was overtaken by his teammate Sergio Perez.

The Mexican’s lead only lasted until Lap 13, when Verstappen powered his way back into the lead. With only eight laps remaining, the drivers suffered a 45-minute delay after a red flag was forced.

From the restart, the result was never in doubt and Verstappen took his 11th chequered flag of the season. A third world crown is more or less a foregone conclusion with a 138-point gap opening up between his and the rest of the pack.

‘I feel extremely proud to win my home race again, in front of all of you, this makes this day and the victory even more special. Thank you so much to everyone for coming to the track and sticking around through the bad weather to celebrate this win with us’, tweeted an elated Verstappen after the race.

I feel extremely proud to win my home race again, in front of all of you, this makes this day and the victory even more special. 🙌 Thank you so much to everyone for coming to the track and sticking around through the bad weather to celebrate this win with us 🇳🇱👏#DutchGP pic.twitter.com/uYGFmLmMrF — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 27, 2023

Spain’s Fernando Alonso took second place

Fernando Alonso proved that he is far from a spent force to bring his Aston Martin home in second. Perez crossed the line in third position but was subsequently hit with a penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

That promoted Gasly to the final spot on the podium. The Frenchman produced a stunning performance to hold on to his position while fending off an attack from Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari. The Spaniard in turn had to fend off the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris continued his great run of form for McLaren to cross the finishing line in seventh. He was followed over the line by the Williams of Alex Albon. The other McLaren driven by Oscar Piastri took ninth place with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon rounding out the Top 10.