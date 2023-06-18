Spain’s Fernando Alonso Is Verstappen’s Only Competition In Easy Canadian GP Victory

By Chris King • 18 June 2023 • 23:34

Image of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Credit: Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock.com

Max Verstappen drove his Red Bull to a relatively easy victory in the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal this Sunday, June 18.

The reigning world champion led from start to finish at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to increase his lead in the driver’s championship to a stunning 69 points.

In the process, the Dutchman racked up his 100th win for Red Bull Racing in his very short career in Formula One, with his sixth win from eight races this season.

He also equalled the total of 41 wins achieved by the late Ayrton Senna. At 25, Verstappen is nine years younger than the Brazilian legend who died tragically in 1994 after a crash at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso was in incredible form in the Aston Martin to finish in second place. One can only imagine how unbeatable the Spaniard would be if he was to sit behind the wheel of the Red Bull.

By the time he crossed the finishing line, he was 9.5 seconds adrift of the winner. He managed to fight off a late challenge from Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes, with whom he had endured a game of cat and mouse throughout the race.

Going into Turn 1, Hamilton got the jump on Alonso who had started on the front row of the grid alongside Verstappen. It took him until the final chicane on Lap 23 to regain second.

The final podium featured three of the biggest names in F1 at this moment. Charles LeClerc managed to bring the Ferrari home in fourth followed by his teammate, Carlos Sainz.

Sergio Perez simply lacked the pace to get any higher than a disappointing sixth in the other Red Bull. Alex Albon continued his spectacular form to allow the British-born Thai driver to cross the line in seventh in the Williams.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon finished a respectable eighth, ahead of Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin. Valtteri Bottas proved that there is still a fight in him by rounding out the Top 10 in the Alfa Romeo.