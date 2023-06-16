Unprecedented Event Sees Canadian GP Practice Abandoned After Three Laps

By Chris King • 16 June 2023 • 21:37

Image of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Credit: Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock.com

The FP1 session of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix had to be abandoned after only three laps had been completed by the drivers.

In an unprecedented circumstance, Race Control realised that the circuit’s CCTV system failed. The fault was noticed just after the Alpine of Pierre Gasly pulled up on the track. Marshals pushed his car off the circuit while the race was red-flagged.

This caused the F1 bosses to make the decision to cancel the practice session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal this Friday, June 16. With the clock ticking down, the FIA ultimately made the call.

More details on the stoppage 👀 "The session restart has been delayed due to issues with the local CCTV. The local organisers are working to resolve the issue and until that time we can’t restart for safety reasons"#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/7v54caztMJ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 16, 2023

It had previously issued a statement while the cars were halted that said: ‘The delay will be longer as the CCTV is not synced correctly and until the issue has been fixed we cannot run on track’.

The delay to FP1 will continue as the CCTV is not synced correctly and until the issue has been fixed track action can’t resume. This system is a local installation and circuit management are continuing to work to resolve the problem.#CanadianGP #F1 (1/2) — Formula 1 (@F1) June 16, 2023

It continued: ‘This system is a local installation and they are continuing to work to resolve the problem. The clock will continue to run down on FP1 and the session won’t be extended as there must be 2.5 hours between FP1 and FP2. We are looking at options to extend FP2’.

As a result of the session being scrapped, the FIA will compensate for the lost time by extending FP2 from 60 to 90 minutes.

Can Max Verstappen make it four in a row?

All eyes will undoubtedly be on the reigning double-world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman and his Red Bull car have been on stunning form of late and he is already looking likely to clinch a third consecutive title.

He currently leads his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by a remarkable 53 points with only eight races completed having won the last three. It must also be remembered that in his very short F1 career, Max only debuted eight years ago.

Verstappen pipped Spain’s Carlos Sainz by less than one second last year to win his first-ever Canadian Grand Prix. Should he take the chequered flag again this Sunday 18 then he will rack up his sixth victory of the season.

The Mercedes pairing of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell stood on the podium in Barcelona last time out. They will surely be looking to go one better in Montreal as the team stages a comeback.

As reported by F1, talks between the seven-time world champion and Mercedes are ongoing. ‘I’ve seen Toto, we’ve talked several times, we have a great relationship, but there’s nothing else to say at the moment’, said Hamilton on Thursday 15.