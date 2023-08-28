Man Charged With Spying In Sweden For GRU Russian Intelligence Service For 10 Years

By Chris King • 28 August 2023 • 20:42
Image of binoculars with Russian flag in its lenses.
Credit: AlexLMX/Shutterstock.com
A 60-year-old Swedish-Russian man has been accused of working in the Scandinavian country for the Russian intelligence service GRU for at least 10 years.
According to the indictment, he is said to have bought technology and electronic products for Russia while living in a villa area outside Stockholm. His activity could have harmed the security of Sweden and the United States said the document.
In the early hours of November 22, 2022, members of the national task force descended from Blackhawk helicopters and arrested a couple in a residential suburb of Nacka in Stockholm County.
Although the married couple from Russia appeared to be living an apparently quiet life, the Security Police suspected them of having spied for a foreign power for 10 years.
They were running an import and export business in Sweden that involved among other things, electronic components and industrial technology, with a turnover of upwards of 30 million per year.
This Monday, August 28, the prosecutor finally filed charges against the man, who is in his 60s. His wife had been dismissed early on from the investigation.
The man is suspected of gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power. He is said to have engaged in illegal technology acquisition for the Russian military-industrial sector.
Among other things, he allegedly sold an Ultra High-Speed Camera to a Russian company and attempted to procure electronics for the Russian Kanopus V satellite program. He also tried to buy a ship engine from a German company.
FBI agents participated in the investigation due to the fact that suspected intelligence activities had been conducted against foreign powers and directed at the United States.
According to the indictment, the crimes were considered serious when the crime was extensive and systematic and went on for a long time. That is when the risk to the security of Sweden and the United States was believed to be of a serious nature.
This suspected crime had been going on since 2013. The evidence included, among other things, a list of 81 confiscated items including tablets, USB sticks, plastic folders with documents, business cards, and Russian and Swedish passports.
The man is believed to have used the companies he ran as a base for illegal intelligence activities. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, as reported by aftonbladet.se.
