By Jo Pugh • 30 August 2023 • 11:43
An extremely controversial subject in Spain is the mistreatment of bulls. Credit: Ferbr1/Wikimedia
A Costa Blanca town has announced a ban of the ‘bou embolat’ (bull with fire in its horns) in future editions of bull running events.
From this moment on, it will not hire, subsidise or authorise this type of event.
The mayor of El Verger, Basili Salort, said that the decision “comes within normality, in accordance with the signs of the times and new sensibilities”. “It is not against anyone, but is in favour of the animal,” he explained to La Marina Plaza.
He said, however, that the town will continue to “celebrate bous al carrer (bull running) festivities”, as he considered that these festivities “do not have the same meaning, the same burden, or the same mistreatment as the bou embolat”.
Animal rights groups, who have been fighting to banish the cruel activity for years, welcomed the decision, but feel that bull running should be completely banned.
“It should be noted that these acts are subsidised almost entirely by the council. This resolution is taken in line with the values that should govern the municipality, specifically the defence of animal welfare and in line with the growing trend of other populations that have decided to abandon this practice”, stated the council on Tuesday, August 29.
At El Verger council, we believe in the importance of guaranteeing respect and dignity of all living beings.
The practice of fire in the horns can cause unnecessary stress, injury and suffering to the animals, which goes against our ethical principles and responsibility towards them.
We seek to promote festivities that are inclusive and that can be enjoyed by all people without causing harm or discomfort to any living being. The elimination of bullfights allows us to move towards a safer and more respectful festive environment with all positions.
It is important to point out that numerous towns throughout the Spanish state and in other countries have chosen to stop holding events with bulls with fire due to similar concerns.
Traditions evolve over time. We believe that it is crucial to adapt to the changing sensibilities and values of our society. The removal of the bous embolat allows bull running parties to evolve into a celebration that matches current sensibilities and trends.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
