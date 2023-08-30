By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2023 • 16:19

'Grocery Basket' on Just Eat: A Seamless Return to Routine. Image: Stokkete / Shutterstock.com

As the summer season winds down and September ushers in the return to everyday routines, Spaniards are embracing the ease of online grocery shopping.

According to Statista’s data, a whopping 63 per cent of Spaniards utilised online grocery services at least once in 2022, as revealed by Gastrómetro.

The allure of having everyday essentials delivered to their doorsteps in a matter of moments is a driving force behind this trend.

As the summer holiday glow fades, many are opting to restock their pantries conveniently through their mobile devices, often just kilometres from their return point.

Leading the charge in this digital transformation is Just Eat, Spain’s premier food delivery platform.

With its ingenious ‘grocery basket’ feature, users can effortlessly replenish their kitchen essentials following their travels.

Here’s a closer look:

According to Just Eat’s Gastrómetro report, the first two weeks of September witness a surge in the use of the ‘grocery basket’ service as Spaniards return from holidays and re-stock their fridges and pantries.

This upward trend begins towards the close of August, aligning with the post-vacation phase.

As millions return to their abodes, Just Eat experiences a notable uptick of over 7 per cent in ‘grocery basket’ orders compared to the summer months.

While churros and beer maintain their popularity, items like chicken, coffee with milk, pastries, and orange juice are emerging as contenders in the list of most sought-after products.

Geographically, Madrid takes the lead in the top 10 cities embracing the ‘grocery basket’ service, followed by Barcelona, Valencia, and Seville.

Completing the list are Málaga, A Coruña, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Bilbao, and Vigo.

The surge in online shopping among Spaniards, despite their sociable nature, can be attributed to a combination of factors that align with evolving lifestyles and changing consumer preferences. While Spaniards do enjoy social interactions, several trends have influenced the growing adoption of online grocery shopping:

Convenience: Online shopping offers unparalleled convenience. With the demands of modern life, people are often juggling work, family, and personal commitments. Online grocery shopping provides the flexibility to order essential items at any time, allowing them to skip the hassle of physical supermarket visits.

Time Constraints: Busy schedules leave little time for traditional supermarket trips. Online shopping enables people to save time that would otherwise be spent commuting, navigating aisles, and waiting in queues. This time-saving aspect is particularly appealing to those leading hectic lives.

Home Delivery: The ease of having groceries delivered to the doorstep is a major incentive. Spaniards value their free time and would rather have their groceries conveniently brought to them, especially after a tiring day.

Variety and Customisation: Online platforms often offer a wider range of products than physical stores. Consumers can explore diverse options and find products that may not be available at their local supermarket. Additionally, customisation options, like creating shopping lists and setting preferences, enhance the shopping experience.

Digital Natives: The rise of digital natives—people who grew up with technology—has played a role. Younger generations are accustomed to using smartphones and apps for various tasks, including shopping. This familiarity with technology has facilitated the transition to online shopping.

Personalised Recommendations: Online platforms use algorithms to provide personalized recommendations based on previous purchases. This targeted approach can simplify the shopping process and introduce customers to new products.

Health and Safety Concerns: External factors such as health crises (like the COVID-19 pandemic) have emphasized the importance of contactless transactions. Online shopping reduces the need for physical contact and minimizes health risks.

Specialised Stores: Some consumers prefer specific products or brands that might not be easily accessible in their vicinity. Online shopping allows them to access specialized stores and products without travelling.

Discounts and Offers: Online platforms often provide exclusive discounts and promotions, enticing consumers to explore this avenue for potential cost savings.

Environmental Awareness: Increasing environmental consciousness has led some consumers to opt for online shopping, as it can reduce their carbon footprint by minimizing travel and potentially adopting more sustainable packaging.

While there is indeed no shortage of supermarkets in Spain, the uptake in online shopping is driven by the desire for convenience, time efficiency, and a personalised shopping experience that aligns with the evolving preferences and demands of today’s consumers.