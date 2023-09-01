Most Parts Of Spain To Experience ‘Violent Storms’ And Hail This Weekend As DANA Arrives

By Chris King • 01 September 2023 • 19:56

Image of a sign warning of bad weather. Credit: Serget Nivens/Shutterstock.com

AFTER several days of suspense, the predicted DANA finally entered Spain this Friday, September 1.

The entire country had been on alert waiting for heavy rains to come after the weather experts warned of the possibility. As a result, intense rainfall has already entered near the Galician coast in the northwest of Spain, affecting cities including Vigo, A Coruña and Santiago.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, had issued a yellow warning due to intense rain in preparation for this sudden change in the weather as summer disappears.

According to the meteorologists, there will be: ‘heavy rains for some, and violent storms for others’. Navarra is also expected to feel the force of this latest DANA during the afternoon.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 01-09-2023 hasta 07-09-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/4WNvenVQvJ — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 1, 2023

The storms will enter the Aragonese Pyrenees this evening

It is forecast to move into the Aragonese Pyrenees this evening, where an orange alert for rain and storms has been activated, which could be accompanied by hail, the experts warned.

By tonight, severe storms are expected to hit the Cantabrian coast, Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country. From midnight, the interior of Spain will also see the arrival of this bad weather.

Abundant rainfall, with possible accumulations of 15 l/m², is predicted in the Sierra de Madrid, the Serranías de Guadalajara and Cuenca, along with parts of Bajo Aragón and Maestrazgo, in Teruel.

Most of Spain will be affected on Saturday 2

These storms are a prelude to what can be expected throughout the rest of the country and the Balearic Islands tomorrow, Saturday 2 pointed out the AEMET.

La Rioja and the east of Castilla y León – in particular, Burgos and Soria – could experience up to 30 l/m² during the early morning and day of Saturday. This pattern will spread quickly to the Balearic Islands throughout the afternoon.

Specifically, according to the AEMET forecasts, the most affected autonomous communities will be Aragón, Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands and Castilla y León.

It has recommended that citizens of these particular areas think about the risk of flooding if it starts to rain heavily and urged caution and prudence.

Up to 60 l/m² of rain in one hour is expected

In the aforementioned areas, accumulations of up to 60 l/m² in one hour are expected, while in areas at risk of storms, there is also a risk of hail and very strong gusts of wind. On Sunday 3 and Monday 4, bad sea conditions in the Mediterranean are also forecast.

📢 Aviso especial de fenómenos meteorológicos adversos:

Lluvias y tormentas ⛈️ de sábado a lunes👇 pic.twitter.com/Pcg1eSXX8E — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 1, 2023

The province of Almería in Andalucia will be at risk due to rains and storms this weekend, as will Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza in Aragón, plus Asturias, Cantabria, Madrid, Murcia and the City of Melilla in North Africa.

A yellow warning for both rains and storms has been activated in the Castilla-La Mancha provinces of Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara and Toledo. Orange notices have been issued in Catalonia, Barcelona, and Tarragona, while Lérida also has a yellow alert.

Many provinces are placed at risk this weekend

Cáceres and Badajoz provinces in Extremadura are also at risk this Saturday, with showers forecast in Lugo and Orense in Galicia.

Navarra and La Rioja will also be at significant risk from rain and storms, as will Álava, Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya, in the Basque Country.

Rain is forecast in the Valencian Community provinces of Castellón and Valencia where the province of Alicante will be at risk from both phenomena.

In short, the formation of DANA this Saturday will mark a situation of instability, with a predominance of cloudy or overcast skies and abundant rainfall with storms, which will occur practically everywhere in practically all of Spain said AEMET.