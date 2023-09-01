Vulture Takes A City Tour Of Albacete

By John Ensor • 01 September 2023 • 10:03

The vulture spotted in city of Albacete. Credit: PoliciaLocalAlbacete/X

Is Albacete’s city centre the new hotspot for wildlife? A young griffon vulture has been seen casually ‘strolling’ through the streets.

On the late afternoon of Wednesday, August 30, local residents spotted the bird of prey in various parts of the city, including the Villacerrada area, Plaza Mayor, Albarderos Street, and the junction of Rosario Street and Tinte. The vulture even scaled cornices and rooftops, according to 20 Minutos.

Some locals took to social media and announced that it was ‘The first vulture to arrive in Albacete for the fair’, a reference to the upcoming festival from September 7 to 17 at the fairgrounds.

The Talk Of The Town

The vulture became the main topic of conversation in bars throughout the morning. After the local police were alerted, environmental agents from the Wildlife Recovery Centre in Albacete captured the disoriented animal, according to El Digital de Albacete.

A Second Feathered Rescue

As if a vulture’s appearance wasn’t enough, the Wildlife Recovery Centre agents also rescued an injured stork a few hours later. The bird was found stranded in the Campollano Industrial Estate, on the outskirts of Albacete. The Local Police humorously noted on social media: ‘Wounded stork! Local Police to the rescue. Thanks to the workers of the Protection of Wild Fauna, for collecting it for its recovery. And yes, verified that it did not come from Paris…’ A light-hearted nod to the European folklore that storks deliver babies and the popular tale that babies are made in Paris.’

Vultures In Spain

Griffon vultures are native to Spain and are primarily found in mountainous regions. They are scavengers, feeding mostly on the carcasses of dead animals. Spain is home to one of the largest populations of griffon vultures in Europe, making this city visit all the more unusual.

Estimates suggest that there are approximately 25,000 to 30,000 pairs of Griffon Vultures in Europe, with Spain hosting the majority of them. Other species like the Bearded Vulture, Egyptian Vulture, and the Cinereous Vulture are also found in Spain but in smaller numbers.