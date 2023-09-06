Some Parts Of Spain Could Experience More Rain And Storms By The Weekend

By Chris King • 06 September 2023 • 0:51

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

THE DANA appeared to calm down this Tuesday, September 4, after the chaos it wreaked across the country over the last few days.

Galicia, Cantabria and the Valencian Community were still expected to experience some rainfall today though according to the forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

Three people tragically lost their lives in Spain as a result of the terrible weather that caused roads to collapse, homes to be flooded, rivers to break their banks, and transport systems to be disrupted.

As reported by tiempo.es this Tuesday, the DANA is predicted to move until it is located to the northwest of the mainland. It is expected to merge with the remains of Hurricane Franklin, which will give rise to an isolated cold storm. ‘This could mean that next weekend it could be wet again’, the experts warned.

Wednesday, September 6

Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly tomorrow in central and southern parts of the country. The same outlook applies to the western Cantabrian Sea region and the Canary Islands.

Meanwhile, they will decrease in the northeast, the Levantine area and the Balearic Islands. It will be warmer in Lleida, where values could reach 35°C, with Bilbao, Murcia and Palma expected to experience 33°C, while in Ávila will only see 22 °C and León 23°C.

Thursday, September 7

Instability could increase again on Thursday, according to eltiempo.es. The storm could begin to move further south, edging closer to the mainland.

‘On this day, light rains are expected on the Andalucian Mediterranean coast accompanied by medium and high cloudiness. These clouds will grow stronger in the northwest and the Pyrenees, causing occasional intense downpours and storms’, they explained.

Friday, September 8

On Friday, the storm is forecast to continue moving southwest, with showers possibly forming again in the northwest quadrant of the country.

It is possible that: ‘The centre of the storm will approach the coasts of southern Portugal, and by Monday it could enter the mainland, although weakly,” indicated the weather experts.

Saturday, September 9

Sowers could appear in the northwest quadrant of the country on Saturday, especially in the south of Galicia and on the Cantabrian Coast of Asturias.

Sunday, September 10

During Sunday, they could form again in the northwest and extend to more areas of the central and southern interior of Spain, although with less intensity.

This instability could continue at the beginning of next week, although eltiempo.es pointed out that uncertainty is very high as of Friday, so the forecasts could still change.