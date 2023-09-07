Nicole King – Save the Date (not RSVP please)

By Nicole King • 07 September 2023 • 11:27

#UNMS2023 16th November 2023

Two Sundays ago we had that really hot wind that was more than a little disconcerting. I was walking along the boulevard at about 7pm and couldn’t believe just how hot the air was. The very next day the temperatures changed, then we’ve had rain and now the nights are getting noticeably earlier. We all seem to be finding our feet and headed back to a work-related routine. Before we know it, we’ll be preparing for Halloween, then Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year.

It’s at this time of year that I start to evaluate what topics have been the most prevalent in our international community in readiness for this years United Nationalities of Marbella Summit #UNMS2023. Together with addressing new issues we’ll also update the community on progress on previous projects already in progress.

Our international youth has been a central theme for a few years now, with worldwide teen suicide rates alarmingly still on the rise, we need to at least provide an emotional support system.

We are particularly invested in developing a central information point, the “Happy Helpline” to provide instant support for anyone feeling alone, lost or worst scenario, desperate. We are living in an increasingly challenging and rapidly changing world so having someone to talk to can make a huge difference; a problem shared IS a problem halved but it’s sometimes easier to talk to someone outside of our immediate circle.

Local businesses can provide internship opportunities and career training courses to inspire and encourage our youngsters. Then they can study perhaps abroad but have something to come home to and pursue lucrative and exhilarating careers with their families and not have to live away just to have a good job with prospects.

With this in mind we will also be addressing the invasion of artificial intelligence and how, with a little training, new technologies can open up many career opportunities, for all ages.

Charities also play a major role in our community and provide therapeutic involvement for volunteers and work experience for our kids. No matter our age or nationality, this is our city and it’s up to us to support one another; dare I say “we are so much #bettertogether”?

This year‘s event will be held at the Marbella Exhibition Centre (Palacio De Congresos) on 16 November from 10 AM till 3 PM. There is no entrance fee and there will be loads of delicious things to nibble all day, finishing with a networking cocktail lunch. We have ample seating at tables, so please SAVE THE DATE and book your place now; I so look forward to welcoming you.

Ps. Charity stands will be also be free but limited spaces so please reserve your stand asap.

Contact: mimarbellartvm@gmail.com