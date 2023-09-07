A New Storm Could See Malaga Province Experience More Rain This Weekend

By Chris King • 07 September 2023 • 18:21

THE formation of a new storm in Spain could see Malaga province experience more rain this weekend.

According to the experts from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the probability of rain this Friday, September 8, is 65 per cent. However, this is only expected to occur only between 6 am and midday. During the afternoon, the skies will remain cloudy.

Saturday, September 9

Looking ahead to Saturday, the probability of showers increases to 75 per cent, something that will definitely please the farmers and help to replenish the reservoirs. As with Friday, it is predicted to only rain until around 12 pm, after which time, it should be sunny again.

Sunday, September 10

On Sunday however, the percentage drops to just 20 per cent, although AEMET does forecast a drop in minimum temperatures. They could fall from the current 25°C to 21°C, a value that is expected this evening.

Maximums meanwhile should continue to oscillate between 27 and 28°C until next Tuesday 12, when thermometers could touch 30°C. While the weather could remain unstable, the chance of rain will barely exceed 15 per cent.

The passage of the DANA across Spain last weekend left a trail of serious damage throughout the country. A total of five people died and numerous material damage was caused by the huge downpours of water that fell in a matter of just a few hours.

Spain could experience the Fujiwhara effect

AEMET has indicated that this climatic storm has not yet come to an end and that it is possible for Spain to suffer what the experts call the Fujiwhara effect.

The remnants of the recent DANA appear to be interacting with the former Hurricane Franklin, which formed in the Caribbean in late August.

This is an unusual phenomenon for Spain but it could have direct consequences in the Iberian Peninsula, according to the Meteored website.

Situación de bloqueo Omega. Todavía aparecen los restos la DANA pasada junto con los restos

What is the Fujiwhara effect?

The Fujiwhara Effect is an interaction that occurs between tropical or extratropical cyclones, which form in the same oceanic region. This can cause changes in the trajectory and intensity of one or both systems, which can even merge. The interaction between them will depend on the distance that separates them, their size, or their intensity.

In principle, the new storm will be located between the coasts of the western peninsula and the Azores archipelago. It is not ruled out that it could cause a subtropical transition process or if, on the contrary, a cold storm might arise.

Some rainfall is predicted in the north of Spain and occasionally there may be the odd downpour in some other regions of the country the forecasters pointed out.

Weather conditions are not expected to be too serious

At the moment the expectations are not too catastrophic. Conditions will be far from those of last weekend’s DANA when in points of the Axarquía in Malaga, up to 78 l/m² were collected in 24 hours.

According to data published by the Hidrosur network, the Benamargosa River rainfall station, located in the municipality of the same name, accumulated 78.8 l/m² on the last day.

It was the municipality that recorded the greatest amount of water to accumulate in the province of Malaga. There were also significant deposits of almost 60 l/m² collected in Alfarnatejo, 51.7 l/m² in the La Viñuela reservoir, plus 32 l/m² in Torre del Mar.