King Charles In Poignant Tribute On First Anniversary Of Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

By Chris King • 08 September 2023 • 2:50

Image of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Twitter@RoyalFamily

THIS Friday, September 8 marks the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a poignant tribute to his late mother, 74-year-old King Charles III released one of his favourite portraits of the late monarch today.

Captured during an official sitting at Buckingham Palace in 1968 by the Coronation photographer Cecil Beaton, it shows Her Majesty at the age of 42. She is standing sideways and smiling serenely.

The Queen is seen wearing the Grand Duchess Vladimir’s Tiara, which features 15 interlaced diamond circles along with her Garter robes.

It has been shown in public since 1969 when it was part of the Beaton Portraits 1928-68 exhibition between November 1968 and March 1969, at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

King Charles will pay tribute to the late Queen later today

Charles has pre-recorded an audio tribute to the late Queen, along with a letter, in which the King says: ‘In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service, and all she meant to so many of us’.

He continues: ‘I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all’.

Charles and Camilla spent the night at Balmoral Castle

Today also of course marks the first anniversary of Charles and Camilla’s accession to the British throne. It was reported that rather than staying at their own Scottish home at Birkhall, they chose to spend Thursday evening at Balmoral Castle.

The famous home is just seven miles from Birkhall and is where the Queen finally passed away in 2022. They have been in Scotland enjoying a break since the end of July.

According to sources of The Sun, several members of the Royal Family are believed to have spent an intimate day gathered in Scotland while reflecting on the late Queen’s incredible 70-year reign, and her final moments.

‘It’s a very poignant moment for them both, not least because they were in Scotland at the moment of Her Majesty’s passing’, a royal source told the news outlet.

‘They will be thinking back a year ago and about her 70 years of great service to the nation. They will also be reflecting on their own first year and all that has been accomplished’, they added.

Most senior members of the Royal family were not present

King Charles’ sister Princess Anne, and his brothers, the two Princes Andrew and Edward, were not present. They are known to have already returned to London after spending the summer north of the border.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were not there either. William and Kate are scheduled to attend a private ceremony in memory of Her Majesty at St David’s Cathedral in Wales later today.

Prince Harry was also absent. The Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK on Thursday to attend a charity event in London. He flew in alone from the US and will depart again on Saturday to open the Invictus Games in the German city of Dusseldorf. It is thought that he has already been informed that his father has no free time to meet him.