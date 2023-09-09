Crackdown On Malaga Beach Crime Sees 15 Arrested

By John Ensor • 09 September 2023 • 13:16

Stock image of Local Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Local Malaga Centro/Facebook.com

A combined summer police operation has made the beaches of Malaga a safer place for everyone.

This summer, in Malaga’s downtown coast, officers from the National Police and Malaga’s Local Police collaborated on a special plan. Their aim? To tackle the rising crime rate in this popular tourist hotspot, writes Opinion de Malaga, Saturday, September 9.

Joint Effort To Ensure Safety

The bustling coastline of Malaga’s downtown area, a favourite spot for beachgoers and host to city festivals, sees a spike in criminal activities. Particularly, crimes against property, with thefts being the most common.

To ensure safety on Malaga beaches and reduce these incidents, the National Police and Local Police united. They set up coordination meetings and communication channels, as ‘reported in a statement’.

From this collaboration, 15 individuals were arrested. Eight of these were for crimes against property. Theft is the predominant crime here, sometimes escalating to violent robbery. In a notable incident, a thief who initially escaped was caught two hours later. He was attempting to steal another victim’s phone but was stopped by a police patrol.

The ‘Ronaldinho’ Method

Among those arrested, three were linked to a robbery using the ‘Ronaldinho’ method. This involves the offender placing their leg between the victim’s legs. This peculiar move, reminiscent of a football dribble by the player Ronaldinho, confuses the victim. In this case, the victim suffered an injury.

Other Offences Noted

Besides thefts, there were arrests for offences against road safety, legal claims, assaults on law enforcement, and document forgery. Both police forces were involved in these arrests.

In a separate incident concerning privacy rights, a man was arrested. He was allegedly photographing three topless women at La Malagueta beach. The women noticed and reported him to the police.

Most Arrests Made In-the-Act

Of the total arrests, 13 were made in flagrante delicto (red-handed). The remaining resulted from separate investigations. Mobile phones are the most commonly stolen items. The police stress the importance of noting the IMEI number when reporting a theft. This aids in resolving the case and returning the phone to its rightful owner.