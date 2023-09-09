By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 September 2023 • 13:15

England Men's national team manager, Gareth Southgate.

England are set to take on Ukraine in Poland later today in a Euro 2024 qualifier, with ex-Liverpool star and one-time Premier League captain, Jordan Henderson, set to start.

The Three Lions travel abroad for their first of two international games this break with the Premier League and other domestic football leagues taking a brief backseat early into the campaign, but this is equally as crucial for fans back home as a win would all but secure their spot at next summer’s tournament in Germany.

If England were to beat Ukraine this evening then they’d move onto 15 points after five games, maintain a perfect record and more importantly, would go nine ahead of their opponents and with just three games remaining for Gareth Southgate’s side, while the likes of Italy, North Macedonia and Malta have huge gaps to overcome.

Henderson set to start for England vs Ukraine

This could well be one of the toughest tests for Southgate’s men in qualifying, playing away against a Ukraine side playing for much more than just three points, as they attempt to bring hope and some good news to their fans back in a war-torn country.

Southgate is looking to ensure his side remains focused and don’t get caught up in anything emotional this evening, so going with some more experienced heads in his starting lineup could well turn out to be the right thing for England tonight.

BREAKING: Jordan Henderson is expected to be in the starting XI for England tonight in their Euro qualifier against Ukraine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/862yzbCrxH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 9, 2023

That is where Southgate’s head certainly appears to be as controversial midfielder, Henderson, is set to start against Ukraine, despite him playing in a low-level league out in Saudi Arabia, thus meaning his talent is being fully utilised against poor opposition most weeks.

It’s not just what is going on between the white lines that makes Henderson’s inclusion in the squad and a subsequent spot in the starting lineup, but that he easily threw away what he appeared to stand for with the LGBTQ+ community by chasing the money in the Middle East.

Gareth Southgate not taking morals into account

For so long, Henderson supported a community that needed a voice in men’s football but with him now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, his words appear to be hollow and not have any substance behind them, which could also lead to many more questions about him as both a person and a professional.

Also, the fact that Henderson was no longer wanted at Liverpool suggests that he is no longer at the top of his game and shouldn’t be needed to start for England in crucial games, especially when there is so much talent and youth within the England set-up.